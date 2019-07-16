Constant hunger can be a symptom of a dangerous disease
The constant feeling of hunger can be one of the symptoms of human type 2 diabetes. Doctors say that for effective treatment it is important to identify health problems.
The first manifestation of diabetes may be non-obvious, and they either ignore or confuse with symptoms of other diseases. The alarm signal can become acute hunger that persist even after people eaten. Because of high glucose levels is the depletion of the body, accompanied by loss of energy and, as a result, increased appetite.
If constant hunger persists long, experts recommend to seek the advice of a doctor. Among other possible diabetes symptoms doctors have identified a feeling of dryness in the mouth, thirst, frequent urination, and weakness. It is noted that to prevent dangerous consequences of diabetes much easier in the initial stages.