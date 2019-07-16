Constant hunger can be a symptom of a dangerous disease

| July 16, 2019 | Health | No Comments

The constant feeling of hunger can be one of the symptoms of human type 2 diabetes. Doctors say that for effective treatment it is important to identify health problems.

Постоянное чувство голода может быть признаком опасной болезни

The first manifestation of diabetes may be non-obvious, and they either ignore or confuse with symptoms of other diseases. The alarm signal can become acute hunger that persist even after people eaten. Because of high glucose levels is the depletion of the body, accompanied by loss of energy and, as a result, increased appetite.

If constant hunger persists long, experts recommend to seek the advice of a doctor. Among other possible diabetes symptoms doctors have identified a feeling of dryness in the mouth, thirst, frequent urination, and weakness. It is noted that to prevent dangerous consequences of diabetes much easier in the initial stages.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.