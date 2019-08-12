Constant munchies: what causes and how to deal with it?
Often it happens that just ate, and after half an hour again, I want something to chew on. Why is this happening? How to solve the problem with such gusto?
In science, a syndrome called situational hunger. It is believed that this phenomenon — the norm for a person if he is in a state of stress. However, this natural overeating often grows into a bad food habit, in the sense of “eternal hunger”.
Why there is a constant biting and how to deal with it, explains the expert of Food Science Tom Slijkerman.
One feels hunger when the body the brain sends a hormonal signal that the cells do not have enough nutrients. Acute and are often feeling hungry those people who have excess body weight. This is because fat cells require more nutrition. In people with developed muscles, there is the same problem, the only difference is that to eat ask muscle cells that are actively growing and require resources.
There are other causes of constant hunger. For example, frequent desire to “where to eat” guilty “starvation diets” and unhealthy diet, when a person is constantly day, forgets to eat, and in the evening gorge on either is significantly more than the norm. Because of this, the body draws the necessary reserves, then requiring them to constantly replenish.
Fault in jort and absent or irregular physical activity. When a person is engaged in the sport, drops out, creating such “swing”, the metabolism starts to go crazy. Spends reserve, store up. These fluctuations over a hormonal imbalance, which leads to the constant hunger.
— Suggest to exercise every day for 15-20 minutes, let it be exercise for strengthening the muscles, yoga or exercise. This will help to accustom the organism and correct the metabolism —suggests That Slykerman
How to beat the constant attacks of hunger?
- Adjust the portions. Eat fractional and evenly throughout the day.
- Listen to yourself. Normal people can be hungry every 2.5 — 3 hours. Don’t ignore it. Eat on a schedule.
- Keep on hand healthy snack. This can be natural yogurt, a slice of Apple, a small carrot or cucumber, peanuts. It is important to prove to the body that you are not going to declare a hunger strike. Therefore require more food to stock up, he doesn’t need.
- Avoid the Express diets, do not try to lose weight too quickly will recover even more and disrupt metabolism.