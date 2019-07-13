Constant pain and bloating can be a symptom of colon cancer
Doctors from the UK warn that the bloating and the constant pain in this area can be a sign of bowel cancer, therefore the cause of these phenomena should be to ask the doctor. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Colon cancer most often affects people over 60 but can be diagnosed in young. One of the most common symptoms of this cancer is the presence of blood in the stool. According to British doctors, there is one common problem with digestion that occurs in some individuals daily, which is also associated with the disease. It is a constant pain in the abdomen and flatulence.
“Many patients bloating caused by eating certain foods, increased flatulence, swallowing air and constipation. In some cases this is due to celiac disease, food intolerance or irritable bowel syndrome. If symptoms are persistent or painful, you need to go to the doctor” — warn doctors.
Other symptoms of colon cancer include: change in bowel habits that lasts more than three weeks, resulting in more frequent visits to the toilet, the feeling of incomplete emptying of the bowel, tension. This includes unexplained weight loss, nausea, fatigue, or weakness for no apparent reason. Doctors say that to prevent the development of cancer in some extent could a diet with more consumption of vegetables and fruits.