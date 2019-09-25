Constant yawning: what could be the reason
This, at first glance, a harmless and even pleasant experience may indicate a number of serious diseases.
The people accepted that yawning is useful as it enriches a brain oxygen and metabolism. However, modern doctors say that too often its manifestation – a sign that the body is clearly something wrong.
In fact, constant yawning reflects the acute lack of oxygen. If you are a long time in a stuffy, unventilated room, the body tries to compensate for the lack of fresh air. In addition, prolonged breath is the main symptom of dystonia, characterized by the development of serious circulatory disorders, where, in the first place, suffer vessels.
Also, yawning is indicative of an impending seizure or inflammatory process, which takes place in the body and affects it.
Therefore, it is important to remember that yawning is normal and even useful. But if you’re feeling weird and I noticed this trend without certain symptoms, then consult your doctor, because any delay could be very costly in every sense.