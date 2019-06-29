Construction company fined $200,000 for the fact that the employee dropped the bar out of the cement (PHOTO)

Construction company faces a fine of $200,000 after one of the employees in Toronto have fallen cement Board, in connection with which he died.

The Minister of labour of Ontario claims that the incident occurred in 2017 in the company J. N. D. Erectors Limited, the employee dragged the cement panels by crane from the truck.

According to the Minister, one of the panels slipped and fell right on top of the employee. It weighs over 2,700 kg. worker died as a result of their injuries.

The investigation revealed that the panel would not slid and not fallen, if she was all the time closed securely.

It States that the company was found guilty in accordance with the laws On safety and occupational health that it did not provide the storage and movement of materials so that not to endanger a worker.

The court also fined the company a 25 percent premium, designed for a provincial Fund to assist victims of crime.