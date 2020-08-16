Construction in Kiev: in the city center suggest limiting high-rise building
In the center of Kiev proposes to ban skyscrapers.
In Kiev to build high-rise buildings are proposed outside of the Central part of the city.
About it reported in a municipal organization “Kievgenplan”, the press service of the KSCA.
“To build high-rise buildings, the General Plan project is proposed outside of the Central part of the city. In particular, on the right Bank — near Lybidska and Demeevskaya space, str. Amosova, Avtozavodskaya, Vygovsky, Shelkovichnaya str., Petrovka, the intersection of Victory Avenue and Vozduhoflotsky prospectus. On the left Bank in the areas of the Dnieper embankment, R. shuhevicha str., ul., Ave”, — stated in the message.
To improve the architectural-spatial composition of the capital the developers of the project of General Plan of Kiev has provided for the continuation of the dominant values of composition of the city’s traditional character of the historic buildings and landscape of the Central part and other historic areas and ensembles str, Vladimir, St. Andrew’s descent and other historical streets.
High-rise building will be determined during the development of the plans of zoning of territories and planning areas. This will take account of the natural terrain, floors of existing buildings, the dominant role of the first right-Bank ridge of the Kyiv hills and heritage attractions — Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, St. Sophia Cathedral, St. Andrew’s Church, as well as the safety conditions of aradigini.
“The creation of high-rise landmarks, we assume only in the peripheral territories, in particular inbound lines on the Avenue Bazhana and Kharkiv highway, near the metro station “Forest” and the streets of Kyoto, at the intersection of Palladin and Victory, at the intersection of prospect Akademika Glushkova and the Ring road, at the intersection of Capital highway and the streets of the city,” explained the chief KO “Kievgenplan” Sergei Bronevitsky.
