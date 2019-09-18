‘Construction of contention’ led to a shootout on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, there are dead and injured (PHOTO)

One person was killed and 14 were injured in a shootout on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on September 16. “The Tajik side had used the weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then a temporary border post in SAI Leilek district of Batken region. According to preliminary data, killed a soldier GPS”, – TASS was told in the Kyrgyz State border service (SBS).

According to the Kyrgyz side, the cause of the shooting was the holding of Tajik citizens construction works on the disputed section of the border. “In response, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan also started the construction of a fence in the territory of [from] their home, located in the area”, – said the source TASS. According to him, Tajik soldiers demanded “in aggressive way” to stop the construction, and then got into a verbal altercation that escalated into a gunfight.

According to the press center of the Border troops of the State Committee for national security (SCNS) of Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz side is mobilized to the place of events additional forces, consisting of 250-300 people who “resorted to provocative actions and at 19:00 opened fire towards the unarmed citizens of the Bakhor mahalla, leaving several Tajik citizens received gunshot wounds”.

In a press-service of the Ministry of health of Kyrgyzstan stated that the Kyrgyz-Tajik border injured 14 people, including one soldier died on the spot. In Leilek territorial hospital district admitted 13 victims, including seven guards. Most of them gunshot and shrapnel wounds. Three are in critical condition, the other stable.

Meanwhile, mass media of Tajikistan, in which data is referenced by “Interfax”, reported that the clash with Kyrgyz border guards killed three soldiers – the commander and the Colonel Rustam Ubaidulloev, as well as ordinary Ramadan Islomov and Giesiddin SUWANEE.

The Kyrgyz foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan Sukhrob Aliseda Khodzha over the conflict, RIA “Novosti”.

First Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Nuran of Niyazaliev noted the inadmissibility of the use of the Tajik side of firearms to the military border posts in Kyrgyzstan and local residents of the village of Maksat Leilek district of the Batken region. The Kyrgyz side has appealed to the Tajikistan with the requirement to take immediate steps to avoid further escalation of the situation, a joint investigation into the incident and prosecute those responsible. the head of the Kyrgyz foreign Ministry, Chingiz Agabekov informed the colleague from Tajikistan on the application of Tajik soldiers of the mortars. According to the Minister, the shelling damaged the house of one of the Kyrgyz citizens.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Muhammedally Abylgaziev ordered to strengthen the protection of the border with Tajikistan. He stated this on Monday in Bishkek during a meeting with heads of power structures of the country.The head of government stressed that the Kyrgyz side will adhere to the previously reached agreements at the international level and is committed to a constructive approach in the consideration of border issues, reports TASS.

Abylgaziev assured that the process of delimitation and demarcation of the border with Tajikistan should be continued. However, he believes, is possible only “in conditions of mutual trust, strict implementation of earlier agreements and mutual interests.

In connection with the situation on the border in Bishkek cancelled scheduled for the Tuesday meeting and a concert dedicated to the birthday of the former President of the country Almazbek Atambayev. As stated by the representative of the headquarters of the social democratic party of Kyrgyzstan (SDPK), congratulations Atambayev, who is under arrest, anyone can spread in social networks. “Conduct in a situation, when clashes on border continue, what type of party entertainment would be disrespectful towards the victims and their relatives”, – said the Advisor of the former leader of Kunduz Joldubaeva, words which leads RIA “Novosti”.

The situation on the border of the two republics intensified on 14 September after the citizens of Tajikistan have begun construction work on the disputed section of the state border in alexcom district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. In this regard, the Kyrgyz side has strengthened protection of border with Tajikistan.

The length of the border between the two countries is 970 km. To date, the parties approved the route of the turn over 519 km.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on June 27 voted for deprivation of Almazbek Atambayev, the integrity and status of the former President, which gives the possibility of bringing him to criminal responsibility. The lawyer of ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Slesarev said that the decision of deputies not conforming to the Constitution of the country, and the former head of state, three times ignored the invitation to appear for questioning at the interior Ministry, stating that the subject of political persecution by the current leadership of the Republic.

On the evening of 7 August, intelligence agencies of Kyrgyzstan have begun an operation to arrest Atambayev at his residence in the village of Koi-Tash 20 kilometers from the capital. They used against supporters of the former leader non-lethal weapons, they opened fire in response. Authorities claimed that security forces used only rubber bullets when shooting. One of the commandos, a force Niyazbekov in the crossfire was wounded in the heart and died. Injuring five security officials.

According to the authorities, Atambayev personally conducted aim fire on the special forces. However, the ex-President himself earlier claimed to have tried to not shoot in the direction of people.

After the second storm, which occurred the next day, Atambayev surrendered to law enforcement officers and were taken to the Main investigation Department of the MIA of the Republic.

Atambayev accused of several grave crimes, including organization of mass disturbances, organization of murders, the organisation of capture of hostages, as well as the organization of attempt at murder and violence against law enforcement officers. Atambayev also suspected of illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition.

Two cases relate to events on 7-8 August in the village of Koi-Tash and the release in 2013 of the Chechen kingpin Aziz batukaeva. Also the former President is accused of committing a crime under the modernization of the Bishkek TPP and illegal transfer of ownership of the building “Forum” in Bishkek.