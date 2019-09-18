Consumer moods of Ukrainians improved to the level of 2008
The index of consumer sentiment (CCI) in Ukraine in August 2019, compared with July increased by 7.6 points to 95,6 200-point scale, returning to the level before the crisis of 2008, according to a study Info Sapiens, published on the website of the company.
“Pit citizens over the age of 16 made up of 95.6, and in the group of 16-59 — 101. Such levels of IIT was observed in Ukraine in the period 2004-2008 (until August 2008) and then in April-June 2010,” said analysts Info Sapiens.
According to the study, the index of the current position (ITP) increased by 6.6 points to 83.5, including the index of current personal financial situation – 6.9 p., to 77.4, the index of reasonability of large purchases by 6.3 p., to 89.6.
The economic expectations index (IEO) in August jumped 8.3 per p. and 103.6, including the index of expected economic development of the country over the next year rose 7.4 p. – to 106.9, and over the next five years – just 10 p., up to 109.6. The index of expected changes in personal financial situation added to 7.4 p. – up to 94.3.
At the same time the August index of expected unemployment dynamics decreased in comparison with July by 3.3. p. to 111,1, while the index of inflationary expectations fell by 3.9 p to 173.2. Has improved slightly and the index of devaluation expectations in the next three months – by 0.7 p, to 128.8.
As reported, CCI in July 2019, compared to June increased by 5.5 p. – up to 88 on a 200-point scale, becoming the highest indicator since August 2013.
The household survey to determine consumer sentiment in Ukraine is carried out since June 2000. Initially it was carried out by GfK Ukraine company and the 2019 study Info Sapiens is conducting with the assistance of Dragon Capital. Polled 1 thousand of respondents.