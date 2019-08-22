Consumer moods of Ukrainians reached a new peak
The largest increase occurred in the index of expected economic development of Ukraine for the year and personal financial well-being.
This is evidenced by data research Info Sapiens “Consumer sentiment in Ukraine.”
The July consumer sentiment index (PPI) 5.5 p. increased compared to June and amounted to 88,0 p.
The index of the current position (ITP) was 76.9, which indicates the growth by 5.8 p. Its components are also changed: the index of current personal financial position (x1) is at the level of 70.5, up 8.1 p. over the June figure, while the index of reasonability of large purchases (X5) reached to 83.3, which is 3.4 p. more.
The economic expectations index (IEO) in July increased by 5.4 p. and is 95.4. The components of this index grew dynamically:
the index of expected changes in personal financial position (x2) had a slight increase relative to June – by 0.2 p. and amounted to 86,9;
the index of expected economic development of the country within the nearest year (X3) increased by 8.3 p. and amounted to 99,6;
the index of expected economic development of the country within the nearest 5 years (x4) increased to 99.6, which is 7.7 p. more than last month.
The index of expected unemployment dynamics among Ukrainians has increased by 5.0 p. and is located at 114,4.
The index of inflation expectations had a slight decrease by 0.7 p to 177,1
People’s expectations about the hryvnia in the next 3 months is also improved: the index of devaluation expectations decreased by 1.1 p. – up to a value of 129.5.