Consumer sentiment improved Ukrainians
Potrebnostey Ukrainians in September exceeded the pre-crisis level
In September, the consumer sentiment index in Ukraine compared to August, grew by 1.9 points, was 97.5 (200 point scale). This is stated in the study Agency Info Sapiens.
According to the study, the index of the current position (ITP) increased by 4.6 points, reaching 88. While the index of current personal financial position increased by 5.9 points to 83.3.
The economic expectations index (IEO) in September rose by 0.1 points, to 103.8; the index of expected economic development of the country in the next year, the index gained 0.5 points, amounting to 107,4; the index of expected economic development in the next five years fell by 3.7 points, to 105.9.
The index of expected unemployment rate is 111.1, which is equal to the rate last month. The index of inflation expectations increased to 176,7, which is 3.6 more than in August.
The Ukrainians also improved expectations about the hryvnia exchange rate within the next three months: index of devaluation expectations decreased by 13.2 points to 115.6.
Study of consumer attitudes in 2000 was conducted by the company GfK Ukraine. But in 2019 it conducts research Agency Info Sapiens, with the assistance of Dragon Capital. Polled 1,000 respondents over the age of 16.