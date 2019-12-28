Consumers will be able to decide in what form to receive benefits

Now consumers will be able to decide in what form to receive benefits.

Потребитель сможет сам решать, в какой форме получать льготы

This was at the briefing after the government meeting said Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk, the correspondent of the Censor.NO.

“If a person receives social benefits or other benefits, it may in any form to receive them in cash or not”, — said the Prime Minister.

We will remind, earlier the Prime Minister said that from 1 January 2020 preferential categories of Ukrainians will be able at any time to apply on transition to a cash form of payments for housing and communal services.

