December 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Now consumers will be able to decide in what form to receive benefits.
This was at the briefing after the government meeting said Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk, the correspondent of the Censor.NO.
“If a person receives social benefits or other benefits, it may in any form to receive them in cash or not”, — said the Prime Minister.
We will remind, earlier the Prime Minister said that from 1 January 2020 preferential categories of Ukrainians will be able at any time to apply on transition to a cash form of payments for housing and communal services.