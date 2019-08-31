Consumption of juice and sweet drinks are dangerous for life!
French researchers have identified a correlation between sugary drinks and the development of oncological diseases. Increase the chance of developing cancer, as it turned out, even these are considered healthy drinks with added sugar, such as fruit juices.
The study, which was published in the BMJ, was based on data collected among more than one hundred thousand people. The insights obtained by scientists, is alarming.
“According to statistics, actual for 2010-th year, every year fixed about a hundred and thirty thousand deaths from diabetes mellitus and forty-five thousand deaths from diseases of the heart and blood vessels, which including excessive consumption of sugary drinks. Fans of sweet drinks significantly increased risk of metabolic syndrome and obesity, and, consequently, the risk of diabetes. Plus, there is reason to believe that some artificial sweeteners used in the production of sweet drinks can have a negative impact on the intestinal microflora”, — the authors of the study.
A new study found that the harm to the body causing not only sweet, carbonated drinks with sugar and artificial sweeteners, but one hundred percent fruit juices that are traditionally considered extremely useful. Scientists have found that in a glass of natural orange juice and cokes about the same amount of sugar, that is, such drinks are equally provoke cancer.