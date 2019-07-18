Containing nitrates, and how to protect yourself
Nitrates — salts of nitric acid, also known as saltpeter. These salts are part of many plants, soil and even our bodies. Most healthy people will have problems with nitrates, because valid norms nitrates is absolutely terrible. It is reported by the Ministry of health of Ukraine.
However, if they consume food or water too much, they begin to concentrate in the body in large quantities and then converted into nitrites, which already do bear the harm.
The amount of nitrates in plants can affect not only fertilizer, but also natural phenomena that are difficult to regulate. Namely, the chemical composition of the soil or water for irrigation, the amount of light density crops, and even part of a day, when harvested.
“It is widely believed that watermelon contains a lot of nitrates. In fact, with its 60 mg per kilogram they are not Champions. Most of the nitrate contained in spinach, celery, Kale and beets dining room. In average 1-1,5 thousand milligrams per kilogram. Less harmful salts have onions, peppers, eggplant and green peas”, — stated in the message.
The who recommended daily dose of nitrates indicates 3.7 mg/kg, i.e. 222 mg for a person weighing 60 kg.
You can eat less vegetables, fruits and berries from the first harvest of the nitrates in them can still be a little bit more.
If you know about the high level of nitrates in the groundwater, you can crop the part of the vegetable, which can contain nitrates. For example, in the dining room, the beets have to cut the top and bottom of the root crops, squash — peel, the cucumbers and radishes — cut off the stems and peel the sprouts should get rid of the upper leaves and do not eat the stalk. Watermelons, and melons, the greatest part of nitrate accumulate in the immature parts of the flesh adjacent to the rind. These tips are especially relevant for child nutrition.
You can prepare the vegetables. One of the most effective ways to reduce the amount of nitrates is the digestion. In 40-50 minutes the amount of nitrates is reduced by about 40-80%.
No need to buy the nitrate-testers, because they don’t work.
We must remember that vegetables, fruits and berries — is an integral part of a healthy diet. Fear of nitrates and therefore to reduce their number in the diet — absolutely no need.