Conte has rewritten the club record of “inter” (video)
Antonio Conte
Thanks to the only goal D’ambrosio scored 31-year-old Italian defender with a typically Ukrainian name Danilo in the 23rd minute of the match against Lazio, inter Milan won another victory in Serie A.
Thus, Antonio Conte became the first coach in the history of inter, which started with five consecutive victories in the championship of Italy.
Milan continue to lead the championship, ahead of “Juventus” on two points, the “Atalanta” Ruslan Malinovsky – three.
Recall that Conte has headed “inter” at the end of may. He previously won three Serie a as coach of Juventus FC (2012, 2013, 2014).
“Inter” in the last times became the champion of Italy in 2010.