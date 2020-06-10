Contender for the Champions League from the Ukraine may cease to exist in case of absenteeism in European cups
Zarya
“Dawn” was faced with serious financial difficulties and risks in General to cease to exist as a professional club in the event of absenteeism in the European competition, according to the portal Tribuna.com.
According to the publication, the President of Luhansk Eugene Heller fundamentally allocates money for the club, which continues to exist on self-sufficiency, mainly due to the proceeds on the transfer of funds. The club also there are delays in salary payment.
So, salary for February and March could be paid only through transfers never played for the club, Willian Gomez, whom Zarya need to get from Cruzeiro 1.7 million dollars of them still came in less than half of the sale amount – 645 thousand euros.
Willian Gomez
Heller made clear that for the continued existence of “Dawn” the club should come out for next season at least of the Europa League and get the prize money from UEFA. Otherwise unprofitable project might be closed.
The last time Zorya played in the group stage of the Europa League in season 2017/18. In the last two Raffles LE Luhansk stopped at the stage of training of RB Leipzig and Espanyol.
Note that in Lugansk club in the current season there’s a good chance for the first time in the club’s history to play in the Champions League. 7 rounds before the finish the Ukrainian Premier League Zarya in the fight for second place ahead of “Dynamo” on additional indicators typing with Kiev for 49 points.
Next Saturday “men” in a fundamental dispute over ligachampion place will play with Dynamo. The match will take place at “Slavutich-Arena” in Donetsk.