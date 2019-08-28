Contigo is Recalling millions of children’s water bottles because of the threat of suffocation
Company Contigo is Recalling millions of children’s water bottles, which were sold in all States in the famous shops. The products poses a potential choking hazard. This writes the Business Insider.
The bottles deemed potentially dangerous because it can lead to suffocation due to separation of the neck and hit him in the throat of the child.
Contigo is Recalling 5.7 million children’s water bottles sold at Walmart, Costco, Target and many other stores due to potential choking hazards.
The company said that the silicone nozzle can detach from the bottles and cause a choking hazard to children.
The company said that it has received 149 reports of Department heads, including 18 cases when the separated nozzle was discovered in the mouth of children.
Water bottles were sold at a price 9 to $ 24 in stores nationwide and online from April 2018 to June 2019.
These products are referred to as bottles Contigo Kids water Cleanable and is available in three sizes: 13 ounces (0.38 in l), 14 oz (0.41 l) and 20 oz (0.59 l). The recall affects bottles with a black nose base and lid.
The company said that anyone who has bottles of it must “immediately stop using the recalled bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for instructions for inspection and receiving a free replacement cover”.