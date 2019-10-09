Continental tyres can be inflated using on the go
Continental has developed an innovative technology for its tires, which is presented in the concept of CARE.
The lid with the name of the CARE received sensors that continuously assess information about her condition, tread depth, damage, temperature and air pressure. The received sensor information is generated and transmitted to the ContiConnect Live, which can be used to remotely control the state of the tyre.
Continental CARE is integrated pumps, which under the influence of centrifugal forces arising from the acceleration of, create air pressure. Excess air, which is obtained during acceleration and the centrifugal force is stored in a special tank, which if necessary, can quickly use the pump for timely application of pressure in the tires.