Contradictory and confusing: what’s wrong with trump promised changes in immigration policy of the United States
The US President Donald trump has promised changes in immigration policy. However, trump’s comments on this issue were contradictory and confusing, notes the AP.
Trump spoke about the immigration changes after the Supreme court rejected his attempts to end the DACA program that protects young immigrants (“dreamers”) brought into US in childhood.
That said trump
The last misunderstanding about the words of trump began with an interview with Telemundo in early July, in which the President said that soon he “will sign an immigration law” — “a very good bill, merit-based,” and that “one aspect of this will be DACA”.
“We’re going to pave the way to citizenship,” he added.
Here is the problem: there is no such bill that could be signed, and Congress was not observed the slightest desire to deal with this contentious issue four months before the election and in the middle of a pandemic.
In another interview, trump said that instead he will sign a “big Executive order” that will include DACA.
“We introduced it and we’re probably going to fix it. Now we are working on the legal complexities, but I’m going to sign very important immigration bill as an Executive decree”, — he said. But the problem is that the Executive order this program cannot be changed, we need Congress.
Press Secretary of the White house Judd Deere quickly tried to move away from vague comments, saying that trump “is working on an Executive decree on the creation of a merit-based immigration system to further protect American workers.” According to dir, trump “has long said that he is ready to work with Congress on a coordinated legislative action on DACA, which may include citizenship, but not Amnesty.”
Trump probably didn’t pay attention to this statement or did not understand what was his fault because he continued to insist his own.
“We’ll take care of DACA, because in the not too distant future, pretty soon, I’m going to sign a new immigration measure — very, very important immigration measure, based on merit, what I can do on the basis of a decision on DACA,” said he, on the 14th of July, only adding to the confusion.
Press Secretary of the White house Keighley Makinano said that trump “is working on an Executive decree on the creation of a merit-based immigration system” and the “have long said that it will seek a legislative solution for DACA, and it will work with Congress on this legislative solution.”
What’s at stake
Currently, DACA was about 650 000 people who will lose their protection from deportation and the ability to work legally in the country, if trump will again close the program. The program will not accept any new filings from 2017, and the migration policy Institute, non-partisan thinktank, estimates that an additional 66,000 people will be age appropriate for the program, if it will be restored.
Service citizenship and immigration of the United States, apparently, did not accept new applications, though some lawyers immigration argue that the decision of the Supreme court should require that the program returned to its original shape. Federal court reinstated a program in its original form, but it is unclear whether USCIS will begin accepting new applications.
The Agency for immigration and customs enforcement, which carries out deportation, said it plans to expel from the country of DACA recipients who have dealt with the immigration court, in case of cancellation of the program. But it is not clear when and how they do, given the limited resources of the Agency.
What else can turn on the decree
In addition to its complaints about illegal immigration trump has long opposed legal immigration system, saying that it should give preference to highly skilled immigrants for their “services” and not those who have family ties. Although he spent years trying to revise the immigration system, pandemic coronavirus has allowed him to dramatically intensify those efforts, including to suspend the issuance of green cards to many people living outside the country, including relatives of permanent residents, as well as lottery winners green card.
Any new restrictions can be challenged in court.
What is known about the legislation
Congress is deadlocked with trump in 2018 due to the resumption of the DACA program after Democrats and some Republicans have refused to act because of the requirements of the President to place restrictions on legal immigration. Because immigration is a hot issue for both sides, the chances of a revolutionary agreement in the months before the November elections, at best, seem unlikely.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10123
[name] => immigration
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => immigraciya-v-ssha
)
immigration in the United States
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 22735
[name] => immigration policy
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => immigracionnaya-politika
)
immigration политикаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark