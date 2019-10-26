Controversial actions goodbye: Ibrahimovic left the American League MLS (photos, video)
Famous football player Zlatan of Ibrahimovic, who on 3 October was 38 years, probably played their last match in the American League MLS. Superresolution in the match the playoffs in his “Los Angeles galaxy” lost in the Derby of FC “Los Angeles” — 3:5 (the Swede scored one of the goals and gave an assist) and stopped the fight for the trophy.
But to leave quietly Zlatan, who scored 31 match of the season 31 (!) Gol, could not — not the caliber. After the final whistle, Ibrahimovic went past the stands with jubilant fans and focused their attention on their own manhood. The famous Swede picked up groin and defiantly turned to rival fans — right “gesture Diego Simeone”.
“The fan said something disrespectful in my direction”, — briefly commented on the incident Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Note that fans of “Los Angeles” for several months have a grudge against the football star. Since then, in July, ibrahimović in the Derby Los Angeles stopped the opponent Mohamed Mounir elbow to the head, breaking the Libyan cheekbone.
Whatever it was, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who played in the US a year and a half (53 precise strike in 58 MLS matches!), despite his advanced football age, to hang your boots is not going to. The forward has repeatedly stated intention to return to Italian Serie a (rumors linked the striker with inter, Napoli and Milan), where he played for inter, Milan and Juventus before moving in 2012 in PSG”.
Recall that, in addition to the “Los Angeles galaxy” and the Italian giants, participated in four European Championships and two world Championships also played for Malmo, Ajax, Barcelona “Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United” won 33 (!) trophy and scoring at club level more than 400 goals. In addition, Zlatan Ibrahimovic with 62 goals is the best scorer in the history of Sweden.
