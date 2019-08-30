Conventional products will help to cope with cellulite
After 25 years on the surface of the skin can appear unpleasant bumps due to wrong nutrition, lack of activities and sedentary work. They are not only unsightly, but also harmful to health, as they violate the blood circulation. To deal with cellulite, you can use red pepper and ground coffee.
These ingredients contain capsaicin, vitamin b, C and copper are able to accelerate the metabolic process, stimulating blood flow, expelling the excess liquid, thereby smoothing the skin and tightening it. Capsaicin of the ground coffee is able to improve lymphatic flow and microcirculation. The high concentration of vitamin b and C will return the old skin tone. Copper, contained in red pepper powder, into the deeper skin layers and affects the fatty tissue.
Experts recommend to use the scrub with ground coffee and red pepper, mixing these two ingredient with vegetable oil. Massaging the problem areas regularly, at least 2 times a week, writes VistaNews.