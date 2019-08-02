Convertible Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack is already on sale
If you go to the Configurator Challenger on the Dodge website, you can find a total of nine different versions, but none of them is a convertible.
If you need a muscle car with hinged lid, the dealer in North Carolina has a copy with an aerodynamic kit R/T Scat Pack paired with a retractable soft top.
Keffer Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram Trucks contacted the company Convertible Builders LLC of high spring, Florida, and asked them to deprive the Challenger of the roof. Two other cars got a white R/T Scat Pack and the red R/T tuning packages.
The journalists from Motor Authority came across this grey R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible and learned from the seller that the transformation process of the model took several months. Needless to say, that Widebody is the most expensive of this trio: the dealer set the price at $ 995 63, followed by the pack Scat Pack non-Widebody R/T — 59 $ 780 R/T — 56 $ 300.
All convertibles available on the “VIP price”, that is, the dealer may provide you a better deal on any of the three options.
For comparison, without any options, the Dodge is estimated at 46 USD 445 pack R/T Scat Pack, 40 245 dollars with the R/T Scat Pack and 34 545 dollars from the initial R/T. it is Worth mentioning that all three have the factory convertible runs and are brand new cars with some extra bonuses added to the equipment list.
The factory warranty remains in effect after conversion of the roof and upper part of the fabric for extra year warranty for parts and labor.
Installed in vehicles without a roof 5.7-liter or 6.4-liter engine HEMI V8 engine should be music to the ears of fans of powerful muscle cars.
No wonder if all three cars soon snapped up customers, and not waiting for the serial convertible Challenger.