Convicted in the United States, a Russian, posing as a millionaire, receives thousands of dollars from Netflix
Anna Sorokina, who was posing as the heir to a millionaire in new York, every month receives tens of thousands of dollars from Netflix for the film adaptation of his story. Now she can lose the money by the court.
Procurator-General urges the court to apply to the case of Anna Sorokina the so-called Law son of Sam, under which convicted felons should not receive profit from their crimes, says the New York Post. Prosecutors convince the judge that it is necessary to send a lot of money from hyped professional and expected drama shonda rhimes victims Sorokina as compensation.
“The money she tried to save here are a profit from crime,” wrote assistant attorney General Adele Durand in recently filed court documents.
Sorokin called themselves Anna del’vi and pretend to be a German heiress with a fortune of 67 million dollars. She lied to banks and hotels for the hundreds of thousands.
In may, Sorokin was condemned during the spectacular trial in which the judge criticized her for what she is more concerned with their appearance than the charges against her and sentenced her to 4 to 12 years in prison.
Sorokin signed a contract with Netflix long before June of 2018 began its judicial process, serving pre-trial detention.
As reported by the newspaper, the first payment on the transaction, $ 30,000, was aimed directly at her lawyer Todd Spodek to cover part of his legal costs.
The office of the attorney General does not dispute this payment. But prosecutors want the judge blocked all subsequent payments in accordance with state law, which does not allow criminals to profit from their crimes.
The law was named after serial killer David Berkowitz, who hit the headlines of all American papers after shocking series of crimes in new York city in the late 1970-ies. The law was passed and signed in for several weeks in 1977, the year of the arrest of the killer.
June 8, Sorokin had to get an additional 70 000 dollars for a deal with Netflix, but the payment was suspended.
In addition to the amount of the contract, Netflix agreed to pay her $ 7,500 in addition to the previously agreed $ 15,000 for consultation for each episode.
After conviction Sorokina judge Diane Kisel signed the order of restitution totaling 198 956,19 USD. Anna needs $ 100,000 City national Bank, which she was deceived by issuing fake Bank statements — this is the amount of Sorokin’s got, trying to arrange a loan of 22 million dollars to open a private art club in Manhattan.
The Bank’s lawyer Peter Herbert has expressed its intention to “immediately file a claim for damages”. The judge is waiting for the response of lawyers Sorokina.
Her widely publicized process was highlighted, including in Germany and Russia. Sorokin has hired a celebrity stylist to choose clothes for the courtroom among the outfits were the work of Yves Saint Laurent, Victoria Beckman and Miu Miu.
The transfer Sorokina designer clothes in jail on Rikers island do not always run smoothly because of what Anna, unhappy with the wardrobe, staged tantrums — which further delayed the process. At least three times because of the clothing choices the jury had a few hours to wait Sorokin in the courtroom.
The jury found Sorokin innocent that she promised your ex-girlfriend and ex-editor of “Vanity Fair,” Rachel Williams a trip to Morocco with full payment of the expenses, and then put her account in the amount of $ 70,000.
Williams sold his story about friendship and ill-fated trip to HBO and Simon & Schuster for $600 000.
Meanwhile, the team of writers is developing a script show Netflix that Anna may never get a sequel.
