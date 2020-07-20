Convulsions, coma, and death: the FDA has called 75 sanitizers for hands to be avoided
The administration on control over products and medicines USA (FDA) has again expanded the list of disinfectants for the hands should be avoided because they can contain methanol, which becomes a toxic substance when ingested through the skin or swallowed. About it writes USA Today.
FDA allocates 75 varieties of disinfectant for hands, which should be avoided, some of them have already been withdrawn, others are recommended for review as can contain potentially fatal ingredient.
All the products are in the latest update by the FDA was made in Mexico.
The FDA says that “there has been a sharp increase in the number of sanitizers for the hands that were labeled as containing ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol), but who tested positive for methanol content”.
In June the FDA warned consumers not to use nine types of sanitizers for the hands, as they may contain methanol.
“Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for disinfectants for the hands should not be used because of its toxic effect,” said the FDA.
Methanol is used in industry as a solvent, pesticide, and alternative fuel source, according to the Centers for control and prevention (CDC). The effects of this substance may cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, convulsions, coma, irreversible damage to the nervous system and death.
The CDC says that washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is the best way to disinfect hands, but when this is not possible, the Agency recommends the use of disinfectant hand sanitizer alcohol based with an alcohol content of at least 60%.
Children who accidentally used hand sanitizer for hands, and people who drink hand sanitizer for the hands as a substitute of alcohol, are at increased risk of methanol poisoning.
Disinfectant for hands, it was a popular product for combating the spread of coronavirus from February, and many new types of this product appeared on the market after a shortage of certified brands such as Purell.
Avoid these disinfectants for the hands, which can contain methanol
The FDA recommends that consumers not use the following disinfectant for hands, because tests showed that they contain methanol or that they “supposedly made at the same factory that products containing methanol”:
- 4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
- 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- 4E Global’s KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)
- 4E Global’s MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’BLUEMEN’s Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global”s The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70 Alcohol
- 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender with 70% alcohol
- 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
- 4E Global’s Blumen Citrus Fresh Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
- 4E Global’s KLAR and DANVER INSTANT HAND SANTIZER
- 4E Global’s Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global”s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
- 4E Global”s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
- 4E Global”s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
- 4E Global”s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
- 4E Global”s Assured Aloe
- AAA Cosmetica’s bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
- AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
- AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
- AAA Cosmetica’s QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
- DDI Multinacional”s Amenities Earths Unscented Instant Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
- DDI Multinacional”s Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- DDI Multinacional’s Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Eskbiochem”s All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem’s Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem’s Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem”s The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 80% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 80% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem’s Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Grupo Insoma”s Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
- Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s Best
- Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s
- Limpo Quimicos’ Gelclor
- Limpo Quimicos’ NeoNatural
- Limpo Quimicos’ Plus Advanced
- Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E S. A.’s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Maquiladora Miniara’s Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Maquiladora Miniara’s Selecto Hand Sanitizer
- International’Mystic’s Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
- Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)
- Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto’s DAESI hand sanitizer
- Real Clean Distribuciones”s Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer
- Real Clean Distribuciones”s Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer
- Real Clean Distribuciones”s Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Real Clean Distribuciones’s Cavalry
- Real Clean Distribuciones”s ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Real Clean Distribuciones”s Lux Eoi Sanitizing Hand Gel
- Real Clean Distribuciones”s Keep It Clean
- Real Clean Distribuciones”s Hand Sanitizer
- MXL Comercial’s Disinfectant Hand Sanitizer Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)
- MXL Comercial’s Disinfectant Hand Sanitizer Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse-Free Hand Rub (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)
Review disinfectants for hands
The following products have been withdrawn as of 18 July:
- All cleaning, disinfectants, moisturisers and disinfectants ITECH 361: UPC code 628055370130.
- Disinfectant for hands Mystic Shield Protection from Transliquid Technologies: NDC numbers include 75477-435-02, 75477-435-10, 75477-435-12, 75477-435-25, 75477-435-50 and 75477-534-10.
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 1 liter bottle: the distributor two. Disinfectant for hands UVT caused the 0530 batch number and expiry date 04/2022 and disinfectant for hands Saniderm Products caused the batch number 53131626 and “Made April 1, 2020.”
bookmark