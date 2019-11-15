Cook at work in his restaurant, and come home hungry all the time, — the judge of “Masterchef”
The ninth season of the popular culinary project “Masterchef” (STB) has exceeded its equator. For victory and the main prize is training in the best culinary school France — continue to struggle 11 participants. Ten finalists will be announced next week. The fate of many of them now depend not only on the manifested skills, but also on the jury. The ninth season judge well-known professionals: Hector Jimenez-Bravo, Elizaveta Glinskaya and Vladimir Yaroslavskiy. The owner of one of the capital’s restaurants, the brand-chef, which is included in 25 of the top chefs of Ukraine, admits that the project takes him most of the time, but he never wanted to change anything.
“On the site all the time want to eat, because it smells delicious”
— Filming “Masterchef” takes a lot of time, — said Vladimir Yaroslavskiy. — The most difficult part for me was to properly allocate the responsibilities of the chef in my restaurant in between shooting days. By the way, recently made an important observation on the Playground all the time want to eat, because it smells incredibly delicious.
I am concerned that in the process of filming quite often there are pauses, and this time sometimes is wasted. So in between I began to read in the Ukrainian language and plan to continue to do so. I confess, to judge the participants not easy. In the first place, it’s hard mentally. After all cooked differently and each participant is trying to convey their own vision of what should be the dish. We as judges are trying to help them realize that cooking is a great amount of ingenuity, knowledge and, of course, art. We are aware that evaluating the selection of project participants, changing their lives. It is a huge responsibility.
— You were a judge the first season of “Masterchef. Professionals.”
I have to admit, it was easier to Express their ideas with professionals, because it is people who have experience in the kitchen. They are accustomed to the fact that the kitchen in the army. If the boss said so, that’s right, not negotiable. But with the Amateurs harder. In dealing with them have to find the right words to praise even the smallest successes.
— What did you have to study to become a judge?
— You have already spoken.
— Thank you.
— Who are the participants of the ninth season of “Masterchef” was most memorable for you?
— I can’t say that someone was very special to me. Of the twenty we, naturally, selected the best. I confess that I do not like this ranking, because each person is unique. You can not compare them because each has its own peculiarity. In fact, I remember the history of each participant. And they all share a desire to reach the final and win.
“Those who came solely for the sake of glory, tend to quickly abandon the project”
— I think early in the season they all had the desire to be a winner? Or there were those who only came in order to get on TV?
— Of course, from the very beginning of the program it becomes obvious who came solely for the sake of glory. But these people usually quickly abandon the project. They don’t have enough motivation. I am often asked what qualities a person should have to pass the audition. The answer is always knowledge.
Where to start? Anyway. Start with what is closest to you. Want oven read all about the bread. Dream to create desserts — read about the French bakery school. There is a desire to cook meat — great literature about this product. But most importantly — dedication.
When the person at the casting says it wants to develop its own country and show everyone that we, too steep, is motivation! Another thing, if the conversation begins with the words: “in my house, like, something happens, and I’ve come to learn cooking…” But we don’t learn! We only create the conditions in which looking for the best. The study remains on conscience of participants, they must organize their free time in order to learn.
The ninth season judge well-known professionals: héctor jiménez-Bravo, the Yaroslavl, Vladimir and Elizaveta Glinskaya
— Early in his career would you have taken part in such a show?
— If at the time I had the opportunity to participate in such a project, of course, I would agree. You know, I wondered whether to change his past. And realized that no. My past has made me who I am now. There were mistakes, and achievements, but in the end it all brought me here. I have no doubt that we are on “Masterchef” develop people’s love of cooking, explain that this is a great work. And in order to achieve something, you need to be a fan of his work.
— I say we all come from childhood. What are your first memories related to food?
Oh, food, I connected a lot of memories! Remember the delicious meals prepared by grandmother. As a child I was allergic to eggs, but I loved them very much. And grandpa, in secret, took me to the coop, where she had a fresh egg. Remember the potatoes, stewed on the stove, which was stoked with wood. This was caramelicious potatoes together with roasted goat. Nothing better in my life, I probably have not tried.
“In the nineties we were standing in endless queues”
— Your childhood was spent in St. Petersburg?
— I remember when my family moved to St. Petersburg, the first year they lived in hotels. My mother cooked on a hot plate in the room, though it was strictly forbidden. She is very worried that the outside of the room did not spread any smell. We ate a lot of sausage because they were prepared only a couple of minutes. By the way, still love them very much, but the parents-they can’t see.
Peter at that time had a lot of smelt. In March-April there is snow, and that fish smells like fresh cucumbers. I remember my mother baked smelt with sour cream and onions. It was so delicious! Then came the nineties, and we stood in endless queues for any goods, including food. This was a huge queue of 600 people. In one hand were only given 200 grams of butter.
When I first started to choose products, and then tried something to make at home. I was at that time eleven. Did mushed potatoes, fried them in butter. Then I saw soup vegetable set and began to cook soups. Still love vegetable soup with sour cream and spicy red pepper.
— For baking sweet were not taken?
— One day I wanted to bake the “mushrooms” of dough — they were very popular in the nineties. Saw them somewhere on the cake as decoration and decided to do it myself. Fashioned them so beautiful, with brown heads. Put it in the oven (and because the dough is deformed during the baking process), look — mushrooms are my “sit”. In this recipe, it was some crazy number of eggs, and then I realized that not all recipes are correct.
— Love to cook at home for yourself?
— Actually, I have very little time. When I am at home, my parents, my mother makes it. And my dad laughs that I work at the cement plant, because come all the time hungry. I cook at work in his restaurant for the culinary forums, and various events.
Not much of a cook in a hotel. Imagine that you are a ballerina, and then you ask: “Well dance!” I don’t want to do what I do at work, even at home, with friends. I can only advise, but free time cooking down. I like it when my friends discuss art, music, politics, Economics, even how the universe works. Love to learn something new, because life is multi-faceted and incredibly interesting.
The recipe of delicate pumpkin soup with tomatoes and curry from the judges of “Masterchef”
Onions (1 piece) cut into cubes and fry in saucepan in olive oil. When the onions become soft, add the peeled tomatoes (200-250 grams) and pre-baked pumpkin (500 grams). Boil the vegetables for a few minutes and kill them with a blender. Usually the soup have enough of their own liquid, it all depends on the pumpkin. If too thick, add a little water. Soup salt to taste, add yellow or green curry (1 tablespoon). When serving, decorate with pumpkin oil and pumpkin seeds.
