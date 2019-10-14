Cook food in vegetable oil is dangerous
To cook with vegetable oils is not safe because the elevated temperature of these oils releases toxic substances to the body.
This conclusion, in particular, ended the work of scientists at Oxford University.
These experts found that heating vegetable oils leads to an increase in the concentration of aldehydes – substances, exposure to which is associated with high risks of developing cancer, heart disease and dementia. As an example, researchers cited the classics of British cuisine – Fish and Chips, which is a fried fish with potatoes.
Their analysis showed that in this dish, cooked as called for in the recipe with vegetable oil, the content of toxic substances in 100-200 times daily safe for humans. limit specified by the who.
“In contrast, frying in butter and either lard leads to the release of significantly smaller amounts of aldehydes”, — scientists say.
However, among vegetable oils, there was still the exception. As it turned out during experiments, cooking in olive oil also increases in ready meals is the level of potential carcinogens, which are aldehydes.