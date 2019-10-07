Cooked or raw: which vegetables are healthier?
Scientists from the University of California in San Francisco concluded that steamed vegetables are much healthier for the intestines than raw. The study is published in the journal Nature Microbiology.
The studies, conducted both on mice and on humans, it has been discovered that eating cooked food not only changes the bacteria in the body, but and “turns on” or “off” the genes of these microbes. Scientists came to the conclusion that cooked foods increase intestinal health, while raw they contain compounds that kill useful microorganisms. Based on the same scientific work was taken comparing diets, or with meat, or with a predominance of vegetables. Experimental rodents were divided into several groups that were fed raw and boiled animal products and potatoes in the same two types. As it turned out, there was no difference in the microbiomes of the mice who ate meat. However, there was a significant difference increased in fattening their member of the family Solanaceae.
When the team did the same experiment with an assortment of vegetables, including carrots and beets, were obtained the same results. Researchers believe that one reason for these changes is that some raw foods contain antimicrobial compounds that damage or kill beneficial microorganisms.
The next step was human trials. Participants favored diets for three days in a random order, and then gave samples of chair. The findings were similar.