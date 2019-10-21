Cooler Volochkova: “Miss Ukraine 2019” delighted network twine (photo, video)
“Miss Ukraine 2019” Margarita Pasha from Kharkov, who previously said the “FACTS” I was given a crown, admired the social network a banner.
View this post in Instagram
“The steeper twine Volochkova”, write the Russian channels, publishing a photo of the Margarita.
“Lord, how is this possible? You’re beautiful”, “Very cool! Well done! Let your luck”, “wonderful girl! I hope my daughter, who is engaged in gymnastics, and attends model school will be on you like”, “Is not a person”, write the commentators.
View this post in Instagram
Recall that 24-year-old Margarita Pasha — the master of sports on rhythmic gymnastics.
Also we will remind that recently the beauty was in the language of scandal.
As previously reported, the singer Svetlana Loboda delighted fans of the splits.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter