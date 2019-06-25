Copa America 2019: Became known all pairs of the 1/4 finals
The Copa America 2019, which takes place in Brazil, hosted the final matches of the group stage, the results of which determined the eight teams left in the playoffs.
In the upper grid a pair of quarterfinalists were:
- Brazil – Paraguay
- Venezuela – Argentina
At the bottom:
- Colombia – Chile
- Uruguay – Peru
Thus, already in the semi-finals have the potential to meet the main favorites of the tournament – the Brazilians and Argentines.
The matches will take place on 28 and 29 June.