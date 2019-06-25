Copa America 2019: Became known all pairs of the 1/4 finals

| June 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Копа Америка-2019: Стали известны все пары 1/4 финала

The Copa America 2019, which takes place in Brazil, hosted the final matches of the group stage, the results of which determined the eight teams left in the playoffs.

In the upper grid a pair of quarterfinalists were:

  • Brazil – Paraguay
  • Venezuela – Argentina

At the bottom:

  • Colombia – Chile
  • Uruguay – Peru

Thus, already in the semi-finals have the potential to meet the main favorites of the tournament – the Brazilians and Argentines.

The matches will take place on 28 and 29 June.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.