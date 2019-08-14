“Copenhagen” and “Crvena Zvezda” struck 22 penalty kicks to determine the winner in a Champions League match (video)
In the third qualifying round of the Champions League in Copenhagen, the club took “Crvena Zvezda”.
The game ended with the same score a week ago – 1:1.
Everything was decided in the post-match series of 11-meter.
In the end, the teams had to break through on 11 penalties.
Nerves were stronger among the players of the Serbian team that “only” 4 times failed to convert their kicks.
But the Danish team has assumed “increased obligations” and 5 did not score.
The final point put 20-year-old Copenhagen Jonas of older wind, not scored a 22-second account of a penalty.
