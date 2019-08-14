“Copenhagen” and “Crvena Zvezda” struck 22 penalty kicks to determine the winner in a Champions League match (video)

| August 14, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

"Копенгаген" и "Црвена Звезда" пробили 22 пенальти, чтобы выявить победителя в матче Лиги Чемпионов (видео)

In the third qualifying round of the Champions League in Copenhagen, the club took “Crvena Zvezda”.

The game ended with the same score a week ago – 1:1.

Everything was decided in the post-match series of 11-meter.

In the end, the teams had to break through on 11 penalties.

Nerves were stronger among the players of the Serbian team that “only” 4 times failed to convert their kicks.

But the Danish team has assumed “increased obligations” and 5 did not score.

The final point put 20-year-old Copenhagen Jonas of older wind, not scored a 22-second account of a penalty.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.