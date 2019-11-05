“Copenhagen” — “Dynamo”: online broadcast of the match of the Europa League
Thursday, November 7, Dynamo 38-thousand arena “Parken” in Copenhagen will play the match of the fourth round of a group stage of League of Europe against “Copenhagen”, this season is not the victim at home even a single defeat (nine wins and two draws in 11 matches). Kickoff is at 19:55.
Judges from Hungary
To work on the match in Copenhagen UEFA has entrusted the Hungarian team of judges headed by 40-year-old tamás Bagnara. To help the Manager on work with clients are called Balas bouzas and Peter Kobor (reserve judge — Peter Solymosi).
In previous years Bognar four overlap with our teams: Ukraine (U-19) — Austria (U19) — 2:2 in 2015, “dawn” — “Manchester United” — 0:2 in 2016, BATE — “Alexandria” — 1:1 in 2017 and “Rennes” — “Dinamo” — 1:2 in 2018 (Hungarian sent off Dynamo Shepeleva).
40-year-old referee from Hungary tamás Bognar
Position in the group
After three rounds of “Copenhagen” and “Dynamo” scored five points and lead the standings of group B. the Vice-champion of Ukraine in the first round defeated in his field “Malmo” — 1:0, then played draw with “Lugano” — 0:0 and at home with the Danes — 1:1 (by the way, the “white-blue” holds the record for the number of peaceful outcomes in the main draw of the Europa League — 21).
The Champions of Denmark started with a home win at the Swiss — 1:0, and then sold in Sweden world malmö — 1:1 in Ukraine with Dynamo — 1:1.
In Kiev a match with “Copenhagen” defender of Kiev Artem Shabanov scored his debut goal in European competition
Standings in group b after three rounds: 1. “Copenhagen” — 5 points (goal difference — 2:1); 2. Dynamo 5 (2:1); 3. “Malmo” — 4 (3:3); 4. “Lugano” — 1 (1:3).
Rivals in the domestic arena
After the first duel “Dinamo” and “Copenhagen” in Kiev “Olympic” teams have played three matches in the domestic arena. Wards Mickle managed in the championship of Ukraine to seal the victory in the home match with “Karpaty” (1:1) and defeated at Olimpiyskiy “Lviv” (4:0), still trailing the leader by 10 points. In addition, the team Mickle in supermatch with two deletions, and overtime knocked Shakhtar out of the Cup of Ukraine (2:1).
In turn, “Copenhagen” has two wins in the Danish League, having beaten on a visit “Aarhus” — 2:1 (N’doye, 17, 51 — Þorsteinsson, 56) and beating the house “Senderos”, which with 81 minutes played Ukrainian forward Artem Doubek, — 3:0 (Biel, 18, from the penalty spot, Santos, 63, from a penalty, Sotiriou, 86). After 15 rounds behind the teams of Solbakken from leading the “Midtjylland” is still four points.
Video review of the match “Copenhagen” — “Senderos” — 3:0
In addition, the team of Solbakken last week surely made it to the next round of the Danish Cup, defeated at home in the 1/8 finals FC nordsjælland — 4:1 (Bendtner, 24, Gifts, 66, 75, Sotiriou, 68 — Rasmussen, 2).
Verbic and Stage under threat
Before the meeting at Parken in both teams as single players risk missing the next meeting in case of receiving yellow cards — the midfielder “Dynamo” Benjamin of Verbic and the player of the middle line Copenhagen Jens Stage, we are already on two yellow cards.
Yellow cards have liabilities nine players Shabanov, Kadar, Sidorchuk, Besedin and KENDZERA in Kiev, as well as Bartolec, Bengtsson, Convict and Santos have kopenhagenas.
Slovenian footballer “Dynamo” Benjamin of Verbic is under the threat of disqualification
Dynamo in Denmark
In its 54-year history of the UEFA Kiev “Dynamo” has never played away from home against Copenhagen, but stayed in Denmark from four other clubs — five victories, one draw and one defeat in seven matches.
“.
Photo of FC “Copenhagen” FC Dynamo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter