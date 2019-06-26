Copy of Leo: “the Iranian Messi” was accused of seduction 23 women
Iranian footballer Reza parastesh of the accused that he used his resemblance to the captain of “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi for seducing women. On the harassment complained from 23 women, reported .
Women sued for double the legendary football player. They claim that Parasites gave himself for Messi to force them into physical intimacy.
Parastesh charges in the address categorically denies. He calls the reports “fake”. “If it were true, it would be a world scandal. Believe it not, this is not true. I will do everything to fight the slander and clear his name”, – cites “Sport-Express”.
Cut Parastesh said that because of these rumors of him and his family persecuted. The athlete said that the similarities with Messi he used just for popularity in social networks. For two years the Iranians have participated in several advertising projects, they also became interested in model Agency. In may 2017 at the peak of popularity of Parasites Reza was detained by police for violation of public order – double of the Argentine star on the street literally stuck wishing to be photographed with him.
Amid sex scandal Pastures turned to Messi. “What happened, silly. Become an international scandal. And if all this were true, I’d already be in jail,” he said. The Iranians promised to do everything in order not to tarnish the reputation of the famous athlete.
Lionel Messi have a wife – Antonella Rocuzzo. The couple had three sons.
