Cords and beyond: popular Russian artists lit up in the Crimea (photo, video)
The famous Russian musician Sergey Shnurov, who goes on a farewell tour with his band “Leningrad” in Russian cities, made in occupied Crimea in the festival “Zolotaya Balka”.
The fourth annual music festival in the vineyards #ZBFest 2019 was held at the Peninsula in honor of the international day of champagne. The organizer was the company “Zolotaya Balka”.
The event was held in Sevastopol in the Balaklava area in open space.
In addition to his, occupied the Peninsula lit up Diana with his band “the Night snipers, Dana Sokolova, Matvey Melnikov (rapper ILO).
We will remind, the Cords often in verse caustically ridiculed the mood in the contemporary Russian society. Uncomfortable statements about the power of the leader of the popular group “Leningrad” even wanted to ban in Russia.
