Cormier – Miocic: video Superboy in the UFC
In the night from 17 to 18 August in Anaheim (California, USA) took the fight for the title of world champion of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) heavyweight champion between American Daniel Cormier (22 wins, 2 defeats, 1 draw) and his compatriot Stipe with Moticam (19 wins, 3 losses).
A year ago, July 7, 2018, Miocic, at that time owned the title of world champion and was the only fighter who managed to defend the title of the strongest in the heavyweight division three times in a row, had sent Cormier into a knockout in the first round. Since then, the giant from Ohio (Stipe growth — 193 cm) preparing for revenge and all the accumulated anger vented in the octagon. This time the fight lasted four rounds and ended with a knockout of Cormier, which Miocic scored with his fists in a Boxing style.
