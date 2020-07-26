Coronaries in Ukraine: national Bank worsened the forecast of GDP decline in the current year
The NBU has been presmotrel the forecast decline in real GDP this year from 5 to 6% in Ukraine. This was reported on the website of the national Bank.
In a statement on the website of the NBU said that revised the forecast decline in real gross domestic product in the current year due to the crisis against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, with from 5 to 6%.
It was also noted that the biggest economic decline in the second quarter.
Ukraiskih economy began a recovery in the second half of 2020.
The easing of quarantine measures contributed to the revival of business activity.
This work returned the majority of the enterprises most affected during the crisis services sectors.
Also, the NBU added that Vuze in 2021, the Ukrainian economy will resume growth at 4%.
Earlier it was reported that the national Bank of Ukraine on Thursday, 23 Jul 2020, has weakened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 12 cents to 27,7798 UAH per dollar against 27,6647 UAH per dollar on Wednesday.
