Coronavirus and nutrition: what to eat to strengthen the immune system and improve health
Pandemic coronavirus, are gaining momentum in the United States, made eternally busy people to slow down the constant rush and to think about their health.
Strengthening the immune system and prevention tips of infection were the key themes of recent weeks. And if with the second it’s pretty simple — wash your hands often, avoid crowds and observe the quarantine, with the first many have more questions.
But in fact, immunity is also quite easy…
Over the centuries, science has made since then not one breakthrough, but the truth remains immutable: our food — the basis of immunity.
To strengthen it you need to use a variety of vitamins and trace elements contained in vegetables and fruits. But equally important are probiotics contained in dairy products, particularly yogurt.
Ella Salganik — homeopath, certified acupuncturist, a specialist in auricular medicine and founder of the center for functional medicine Health Dimensions — recommended to drink kefir daily.
Giving probiotics
Once in the body, probiotics with beneficial bacteria produce acids:
- Lactic acid — the main defender of the human organism from pathogens (harmful bacteria, etc.). At that time, as our body comfortably tolerates this acid, pathogens often gets into our body with food, you can’t breed in the dairy environment. Furthermore, it is important in the formation of the acid-alkaline balance of the body and also for absorption of minerals in the intestinal tract.
- Butyric acid — this acid and its salts in the gut creating a favorable environment for the development of beneficial bacteria and inhibiting environment for the development of pathogens, such as, for example, Salmonella, E. coli, etc. It also contributes to the regulation of water and electrolyte balance in the intestine and regulates its motility, reduces blood sugar levels, and the overall level of inflammatory processes in the body.
Therefore, only these two acids are able to adjust our bodies so that he was able to suppress and repel disease-causing pathogens that have penetrated into it.
Yogurt is the most effective drink to provide the body with probiotics as it contains more strains of beneficial bacteria than any other drink. But not all kefirs are equally useful.
How to choose the right yogurt
When choosing a yogurt, it is important to pay attention to the following indicators:
- the number of cultures of beneficial bacteria — the more, the better;
- their level of activity — they must be alive and active because Nieve the bacteria are unable to develop acids;
- SOME of the ability of bacteria to form colonies, it was a way of their existence in the body is the most effective.
What brand is preference in the United States
From a huge selection of kefir in the United States should pay attention to the trademark LifeWay, which wins the competition for a number of indicators.
8 oz. of LifeWay kefir contains 12 cultures of beneficial bacteria. This is a lot, other companies can only find 4 of culture. Moreover, the LifeWay kefir all these cultures are live and active, maximizing the efficiency of their positive effects on the body.
8 oz LifeWay kefir 25-30 billion CFU units which can form colonies of beneficial bacteria in our gut, and this is a very high figure.
A pleasant and useful bonus in these kefir also contains vitamin D and amino acids that contributes to the overall strengthening of the immune system, improve digestion and condition of the bones.
Many companies choose kefir LifeWay as one of the ways to promote health and improve immunity in this difficult time. So the company decided to support those who are at the forefront of the fight against cov, for free by providing their products to physicians, police, and older people who are at increased risk in case of infection.
