Coronavirus and personal health: 7 habits that are worth adopting American children
The author of the blog on the website “Voice of America” Myroslava Gongadze told about healthy habits and hygiene which is taught to American children. To adopt these rules in the period of the spread of coronavirus in the world will be very helpful. Hereinafter in the first person.
You were taught in school how to sneeze so as not to infect others? Or showed you once how to properly wash hands? I must admit — I’m gone.
I will say more, in childhood, the toilet was outside, a wooden box with a hole in it. Of hot water or a bathroom at home, I also wanted all my childhood. Toilet paper was not there. Instead of white rolls of paper we had cut pieces of newspaper “Pravda”. When you spend time in the bathroom, it was the Patriotic self-education to do.
You’re in Soviet times growing up! Great personal hygiene, when there was nothing, you say. Yes, but is it really all change? Hands up all those who are visiting any state institution in Ukraine today — the court, the Cabinet, the city, the Committee found there is a clean toilet and even toilet paper and soap for hands. I almost never had any luck. And the longer I lived in Ukraine, the more this state of the toilets without paper and soap caught my eye.
And what you’re all about the toilets? You rebelled. Yes, because the toilet, in my opinion, is the face for hygiene of the family, public places, restaurants or institutions and eventually of the country. And how people relate to the issue of personal hygiene is an indicator of attitude toward an own health of a single person or nation.
And again I admit, I had a long time to change their habits here in the US. And I am grateful partially to their children. Already they are returning from school, trained me and told me what they have learned themselves — sneezing or coughing is not the hand and elbow, always wash your hands many times a day, not only after toilet or before eating.
Properly wash them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or long enough to get to sing twice a song greetings, happy birthday “Happy Birthday”.
I remembered how they taught me, when once again these days of the pandemic coronavirus from London called has a grown daughter and began to complain that the Europeans do not adhere to personal hygiene. It is that a child in the school was trained how to cough or how to wash their hands, indignant that her work colleagues or students at the University ignore the elementary rules of hygiene, risk of infection not only themselves, but others as well.
In the US, the issue of personal hygiene introduced into the cult. Daily shower, brushing your teeth twice a day, wash or disinfect your hands several times a day — that kids are taught from childhood and trained. There are plenty of games, educational software, books and cartoons, where children are vaccinated these rules. And even with this American sterility and fear of disease bacteria found a place here. What can we say about other countries…
When I asked the daughter how often they are taught the right way to cough, covering his face not his hand, but the elbow, she said, “So often that it has become for me an iron habit.”
In recent years, the world has changed, globalization and openness makes the spread of infections instant. Therefore, to protect themselves and avoid infecting others, make the following habits of iron for themselves and their children.
Seven important habits of personal hygiene:
- Wash your hands often with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap and water are unavailable, use hand sanitizer the hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. This is particularly important after using public transport.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with sick people in any way possible. Keep your distance in public places.
- Sneeze or cough, covering her face with a disposable cloth or sleeve.
- Wash and disinfect commonly used objects and surfaces at home and at work, especially phone, keys, glasses.
- If you feel unwell, stay home and contact your doctor.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1291
[name] => children
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => deti
)
children
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10509
[name] => habits
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => privychki
)
habits
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 23901
[name] => habits of Americans
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => privychki-amerikancev
)
habits of Americans
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28443
[name] => hygiene
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => gigiena
)
гигиенаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark