Coronavirus and psychosomatics: why stress and panic make us vulnerable to infections
Coronavirus has reached the status of a pandemic. Many countries close their borders, trying to prevent new infections. The world’s media every day writing about the increase in the number of infected. At this point, it is important not to panic, because stress a person becomes more vulnerable. This writes 360tv.
According to the physician Denis Kondratyev, a very narrow stratum of the population exposed to the true psychosomatics.
“The percentage of people affected by psychosomatic changes associated with information occasions, very small,” said the doctor.
He said that to seek out themselves described in the media sores are not dangerous. More importantly, at this point, one begins to worry.
“Man is constantly in stress, which is the cause of several other diseases. In light of the fact that the person is experiencing, he might be infected with some other virus,” — said Kondratiev.
According to the doctor, nervous even temperature may slightly rise.
“The temperature can rise, but not to 39 degrees, and, for example, to 37 — 37,1. And it is not every person can it be,” he said.
According to Kondratieff, the nerves are the cause of most various diseases.
“The weakening of the immune system does not just happen. Always a role stress plays. And lack of sleep, anxiety and psychosomatic — it refers to the stress,” he concluded.
Kondratyev advised the residents not to worry and to follow the recommendations of agencies for health.
“You need to follow the trivial steps: often, to disinfect and wash hands. Do not touch eyes, mouth and nose, not to go abroad once again”, — he said.
How does psychosomatic?
The word “psychosomatic” means the interaction between mind and body. Most psychosomatic diseases arise as a result of some psychological reasons, mostly under stress, writes GP5.
The stress we are all exposed to constantly throughout our lives. Any human exposure to, any situation or event, even joyful — it’s stress.
Stress response at all totally different. But always there is a readiness for some action: either to run away from this situation, or to destroy a source of danger (so genes).
In a stressful situation, the brain declares a combat situation readiness No. 1. All the muscles tense. In blood are the hormones that help the body cope with the situation:
- the heart begins more and more to fight;
- breathing becomes shallow and rapid;
- the muscles tense;
- allocated sweat.
As a result the person is ready to perform the action. But he does not do, but sits and worried that he hurt someone. It turns out that work in vain: our body is ready for action, and we don’t. The brain gives the end — actions no. After some time again triggered the feeling of fear and anxiety, the brain again gives the command to readiness No. 1. So several times a day.
As a result, we get a failure of self-regulation in the body.
What are psychosomatic diseases
With long-term effects of stress on the body, begin functional disorders of the body:
- the person begins to jump blood pressure;
- pain starts in upper back and neck, as when the alarm unconsciously, we raise our shoulders and trying to hide his head;
- the constant tension in the muscles of the upper body, begin headaches;
- may experience hyperventilation due to the feeling of lack of air, we are constantly trying as deeply as possible to inhale oxygen;
- it may be irritable bowel syndrome: a rumbling in the stomach pain, diarrhea;
- peptic ulcer very often it is started a state of stress — increased release of hydrochloric acid for digestion, which is not in the stomach as a result of erosion. These places microbes and the process has begun;
- there are problems with the cardiovascular system, the so-called vegetative-vascular dystonia as a result of anxiety disorders;
- the stress you experience fluctuations in insulin and blood glucose — frequent breakdowns can give a boost to the development of diabetes.
Clinicians of the last century, identified a number of psychosomatic diseases, called “Holy seven psychosomatics”:
- Bronchial asthma
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Peptic ulcer and 12 duodenal ulcer
- Ulcerative call
- Atopic dermatitis
At the moment psychomatic also include the following diseases:
- infertility;
- pancreatitis;
- headaches;
- inflammation of the gums;
- caries;
- alcoholism;
- addiction;
- complicated pregnancy;
- the menstrual cycle;
- sexual dysfunction.
The symptoms of psychosomatic diseases
The main symptoms of psychosomatic diseases:
- traditional treatment does not work;
- tests and examinations of the patient did not show the presence of the disease, although the disease has in fact (this is not a simulation!);
- a person becomes confident in the unique features of their disease.
Turning to the doctor, we get the traditional treatment, which temporarily relieves the symptoms, but after completing the course of treatment, all comes back. The disease becomes incurable with traditional methods of treatment.
How to treat psychosomatic illnesses
About half of the diseases are psychosomatic in nature (15-50%) and require a specific approach in treatment.
In the case of psychosomatic diseases, it is necessary to treat not a body, but the cause that caused the disease of the body. And the reason is in the head — and yet people are not get rid of, for example, from increased anxiety, learn to cope with its manifestation, until then will continue these problems.
Therefore, along with the traditional treatment from specialized doctor, you need to go to a therapist, a neurologist, psychiatrist who will help to cope with the psychological cause of the disease.
No psychosomatic illness cannot be cured without a correction of the psychological state of the patient.
If the person long time is in a stressful situation, at first he develops anxiety: anxiety, worry. Over time, this condition can lead to depressed because of dwindling defense mechanisms and this time the immunity is low. All protective systems of the body are minimized.
The person becomes subject to, including, and colds. Colds cannot be called psychosomatic, but due to the low immunity under the influence of stress, the patient becomes more susceptible to viral infections.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2800
[name] => psychology
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => psihologiya
)
psychology
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark