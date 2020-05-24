Coronavirus can cause mental disorder: what you need to know
A new study found that some seriously ill patients with COVID-19 are often faced with mental disorders. This writes the “Focus”.
In a paper published in the medical journal Lancet, British scientists say, some people in serious condition observed delirium – a disorder characterized by dizziness, impaired attention, perception, thinking and emotions.
Researchers believe that prolonged stay in the ICU and on the ventilator increases the risk of mental disorders. Scientists concluded that patients who recovered from severe forms COVID-19, may face depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
But most patients, especially with mild illness, will not be prone to mental health problems.
It is noted that the study was based on the analysis of a condition of patients after MERS, SARS and early patient data from COVID-19.
It is noted that out of 129 patients hospitalized with coronaviruses SARS and MERS, has recorded 54 insomnia, 46 — anxiety, a 44 — memory impairment 42 — depression, and 36 — confusion.
So, scientists from Britain and Italy, after analyzing the data mainly from China, and found evidence of the confusion of creating and the excitement of more than 60% of patients with COVID-19, which required intensive therapy.
The scientists also warned that PTSD was observed in 33% of people with SARS and MERS more than two years after a serious illness. 15% of survivors had depression and 15% anxiety disorder. Such patients often complained of traumatic memories, memory problems, fatigue, insomnia and poor mood during recovery.
Still not clear how the current pandemic will affect the mental health of people without further research.
“Our analysis of more than 3550 cases of coronavirus shows that the majority of people will suffer from mental health problems after suffering a coronavirus,” says one of the leaders of the study from University College London Jonathan Rogers.
