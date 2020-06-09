Coronavirus could be in Wuhan back in the fall of 2019 in the USA have studied satellite photos
Coronavirus could be spread in the Chinese city of Wuhan in the early fall of 2019. To such conclusion the group of researchers from Harvard and Boston universities. Their work is available in digital repository of scientific publications at Harvard University. She has not yet passed peer review by other scientists, wrote “Medusa”.
The authors of the study were 111 satellite images of Wuhan, and with their help, analyzed the number of cars in Parking lots near six city hospitals from January 2018 to may 2020, and also studied the history of queries in the Chinese search engine Baidu for the same period.
The researchers noticed that from August to December 2019 the number of cars on the Parking lots at hospitals has gradually increased. In addition, approximately three weeks before outbreaks of coronavirus in Baidu significantly increased the number of requests for “cough” and “diarrhoea”.
The study authors concluded that can not confirm a direct link the noticed facts with coronavirus, but noted that the data collected support the hypothesis of the emergence of a new infection before it is officially found at the Wuhan seafood market.
“To fully understand what happened in Wuhan and how the outbreak of diseases appear and spread in the population, we still have a lot of research. So [our work] is just another proof,” said ABC News Director of research, Professor medical school, Harvard University, John Bronstein.
Scientists from the US and UK surveyed by ABC News and Reuters, called scientific work of colleagues is interesting, but noted that there are no sufficiently strong arguments to prove the connection between the workload of the hospital Parking lots, with requests to Baidu and distribution COVID-19. Chinese authorities have criticized the study, calling it superficial, writes The Guardian.
The scientific work do have questions. First, the authors themselves admitted that encountered problems in the analysis of satellite images, including from-for weather cloud and skyscrapers in Wuhan. Second, it is unclear why they, of all symptoms COVID-19 chose only cough (found in 59% of cases) and diarrhoea (13% of cases), ignoring the more frequent manifestations of the disease, particularly fever (99%) and fatigue (70% of cases). Third, the conclusions of the authors of a study on the spread of coronavirus from the beginning of fall 2019 are not consistent with data from genetic studies that date the first infection October-November 2019.
China reported the world health organization about the emergence of a new virus in Wuhan on December 31, and the transmission of infection from person to person only confirmed on January 20.
The President of the United States Donald trump and members of his administration repeatedly accused the authorities of China that they are too late announced COVID-19 and underestimated the danger of the disease.
In may the world health Assembly adopted a resolution on the investigation into the international response to the pandemic COVID-19. The document does not mention China and did not call to find out the origin of the virus.
