Coronavirus did the richest Russians poorer by $6 billion in one day
February 29, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Investors are concerned that an outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 will undermine the world economy. The expense of the loss of the richest Russians billions of dollars. Only one day due to the collapse on the stock exchange as the five richest Russians decreased by $6,058 billion this is evidenced by Forbes.
Now investors are Russian companies, owned by including the participants of the Forbes list, sell their shares.
Who lost the most (per day):
- co-owner of Norilsk Nickel Vladimir Potanin: the fall of the stock – 6% (-$1.4 billion);
- the beneficiary of “LUKOIL” Vagit Alekperov: the fall of the shares – 7% (-$1.6 billion);
- the Chairman of the Board “NOVATEK” Leonid Mikhelson: the fall of the stock and 9.8% (-$1.2 billion);
- the owner of the Novolipetsk metallurgical combine Vladimir Lisin: the fall of stock – 8% (-$910 million);
- co-owner of “Severstal” Alexey Mordashov: stock drop of 9.7% (-$948 million).
As analysts of the largest banks, caused by the spread of the disease risks was underestimated, but now the investors have realized how the epidemic affects the world markets. In such circumstances, investors prefer to withdraw from emerging markets, including Russian.