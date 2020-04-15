Coronavirus has not allowed Liverpool to break the record of “Manchester United” in the English Premier League
“Manchester United”
How events unfolded in the current season of the English Premier League, no one doubted that the record “Manchester United” on early champion of the submarine will fall.
However, the script interfered with the coronavirus pandemic, which suspended the football season 2019/20, and not only in the Premier League.
Recall that in the 2000-01 season, the red devils had secured the gold medal on April 14 in the home match of the 33rd round against “Coventry” (4:2).
Note that “red” could repeat the success of “Chicks” Alex Ferguson on 22 March in a match 31-go round against “crystal Palace”, and to exceed 4 April in the next match of the tour against Manchester city.
Recall that wards Jurgen Klopp is necessary to produce only two victories in nine remaining games for the first time in its history to guarantee the title of the winner of the Premier League.