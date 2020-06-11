Coronavirus in Serbia is not an obstacle: the Cup semi-final between “Partizan” and “Crvena Zvezda took place in a crowded stadium (video)
June 11, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Yesterday in Belgrade at the Partizan stadium the club in the semifinals of the Cup of Serbia took their historic archrivals of the “red Star”.
Thanks to the only goal of the Israeli legionary of owners bipasa Nath on 58 minute of the game, in the finals of the “Partisans”.
In addition to the goals Natcho match memorable pyrotechnic show fans in the audience filled the stadium. And this despite the situation with the pandemic coronavirus.