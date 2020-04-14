Coronavirus in the United States and the world: new figures and data. Constantly updated
From December 2019, the world faces a pandemic of the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. Very difficult to keep track of the latest news, so ForumDaily to keep its readers informed of events, decided to collect the most recent data and figures that will be updated constantly.
The coronavirus spreads quickly around the globe, according to the latest data the total number of infected on the planet is 1 934 986 people. Of these, 120 438 died and 456 841 is healthy.
1 357 707 active cases a large part, namely 1 306 556, have an average severity of the disease, but 577 279 people are in serious or critical condition.
Coronavirus struck 210 countries and territories worldwide. List of countries and territories and their continental regional classification is based on geoscheme UN.
The number of cases of infection in the world lead US. There were 587 173 cases COVID-19.
Cases by state:
- New York- 195 655 cases;
- New Jersey- 64 584;
- MA — 26 867;
- CA — 24 of 371;
- Il — 22 025;
- FL — 019 21.
Disease COVID-19 countries:
- Russia — 21 102, died 170;
- Ukraine — 3 372 died 98;
- Israel — 11 868, died, 117;
- Belarus — 3 281, and died 33;
- Georgia — 296, and died 3;
- Azerbaijan — 1 148, died on 12;
- Kazakhstan — 1 179, and died 14.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Children’s Fund United Nations UNICEF published useful tips on how to safely cook food during a pandemic.
- With the spread of coronavirus in the world there are many theories and fakes regarding where it came from, what the symptoms causes. The world health organization (who) decided to answer the most common questions about the virus and the disease it causes.
- Recommendations and official information from American doctors, and the answers to frequently asked questions regarding the wearing of masks read our material.
- During a pandemic coronavirus in pharmacies are bought not only masks, but also disposable gloves. However, experts say that much more harm than good.
- The frightening speed with which worsens the condition of people infected with coronavirus, and absolutely sudden death shocked even experienced doctors and nurses who do not know how to stop the sudden deterioration of the patients.
- According to new research, cats can become infected with the novel coronavirus, but dogs, apparently, are not vulnerable.
- In different States the disease is spreading at different speeds. And for some reason coronavirus infection (at least at first glance) exhibits significantly less activity in countries where children are mandatory vaccinated against tuberculosis with BCG vaccine.
- People who recover from COVID-19, can be much more than is indicated by official statistics. Some specific symptoms can indicate that you have already suffered a coronavirus.
- Since the coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, the confusion and misconceptions that can protect you, become as contagious as the virus. Doctors and infectious disease specialists told about that, is there any truth in public beliefs.
- Pandemic coronavirus have to force people to abandon wildlife trade, which not only leads to the disappearance of species, but also contributes to the spread of diseases, scientists say.
- Expert in disinfection called the main mistake when cleaning the house during a pandemic.
- About half of the people infected with the coronavirus show no symptoms. Experts say that this discovery is of particular importance and shows that to identify all carriers may require more extensive testing.
- In the era of coronavirus disposable medical masks are not mine, so the residents of the countries affected by the pandemic, adapted to carry reusable or made with your own hands disposable. No mask is secure does not protect against the virus by direct contact with the patient (this can only be special respirators), but will help to reduce the spread of the virus, if infected you. Here’s how to make a mask yourself.
- The most popular conspiracy theories about mers, read our article.
- The coronavirus can infect anyone, but I think that older people and patients with chronic diseases have a higher risk of severe disease. If you suffer from a chronic disease, listen to the advice of experts.
- Habits that are not beneficial to health and in quiet times, in the era of pandemic COVID-19 can be life-threatening.
- To dilute the positive of a difficult psychological situation and make smile those who are scared or anxious, social media users create memes. ForumDaily have prepared for you a selection of the hottest topic this spring.
- How to change the symptoms Covid-19 day in, day out, read our material.
- It seems, from the beginning of the pandemic in the fashion industry, it’s been forever, but really, the world learned about the new virus only in December last year. Despite the immense efforts of scientists around the world, much in the behavior of this virus remains poorly understood. These are the questions on which the experts have no answers yet.
- What is needed and how to operate the ventilators read our material.
- Is there any chance that with the increase in temperature the spread of coronavirus to slow down, as occurs with other respiratory viruses, including influenza.
- How to properly handle the products to avoid being infected with coronavirus, read our article.
- About the new 2019 coronavirus-nCoV is distributed as truthful information and many myths and conjectures. Recently in the network there were rumors that the virus can be transmitted through the skin. It’s true or not.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9984
[name] => data
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => dannye
)
data
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
The world
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark