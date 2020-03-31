Coronavirus in the United States: as each state struggles with the pandemic COVID-19
Virginia, Maryland and Washington (D.C.) on Monday, March 30, joined the rapidly growing list of jurisdictions requiring their residents to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus. About it writes USA Today.
Despite the large number of elderly people who are the most vulnerable to the most severe consequences COVID-19, Florida is not taking tough measures, although imposes some restrictions. Monday, March 30, Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis issued a decree according to which the people living in the southeastern part of the state, must adhere to the isolation mode.
At least 30 States introduced such regimes, although they are named differently. The exception is the decision of important tasks, such as grocery shopping, doctor visits and physical exercises, as well as some works that are considered critically important.
A total of approximately 250 million Americans — about 75% of the country — were ordered to stay at home, doing the basic activities to keep a distance of not less than six feet (1.8 m) from other people.
Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey tried to balance order and the promotion for residents of the state: “It is definitely uncertain times. So now and in the foreseeable future, please think about how to stay safe at home,” she said in a video message to residents of the state.
The largest city in Alabama, Birmingham, has ordered residents to stay home, but so far there is no guidelines across the state.
Alaska
27 March in Alaska was implemented so-called mandate of “social distancing”, which is similar to insulation. Governor Mike dunlevy ordered residents to stay home and banned most travel within the state.
“Today we crossed the line,” said dunlevy after the first death in the state related to the coronavirus.
AZ
The Governor’s Arc Duchi “Stay home, stay healthy, stay on the line”, launched on 30 March, effective 31 March at 17:00 and last until April 30.
Arkansas
Governor Asa Hutchinson while only instructed residents not to gather in groups of more than 10 people. “I don’t want to call a lockdown,” said Hutchinson.
CA
March 19 Governor Gavin Newsom announced the lockdown throughout the state and identified 16 critical infrastructure sectors that must remain open, including those that provide food, healthcare and electricity.
“This is a dynamic situation, said Newsome. — I don’t think it will last long.”
Colorado
March 25, Governor Jared Polis issued the segregation throughout the state, which came into force on 26 March and will run until April 11. The order provides that colorady should leave their homes only in extreme necessity.
“Now is the time to stay home — said Policy. — You have the chance to become a hero and save thousands of lives, staying at home. The lives of many coloradan depends on your ability to isolate themselves for the next few weeks. Now is not the time to die.”
Connecticut
March 20, Governor Ned Lamont announced an Executive order that instructs all non-essential businesses and nonprofit organizations it is possible to stop howling activity. The order excludes principal activities, such as health, food, law enforcement, and similar essential services.
People should support social distancing to limit entertainment in the open air and to reduce the use of public transport.
Delaware
Governor John Carney has ordered residents of the state to stay home and closed the enterprises in the state since March 24.
FL
The order of the Governor Ron DeSantis “Safer at home” covers the Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and palm beach and is valid till 15 APR. Almost 60% of the cases of coronavirus in the state were concentrated in these four districts. Other counties have issued their own orders, and some of the beaches in the state closed its Parking lots to discourage the gathering of people.
GA
County, Atlanta, Cobb and GWINNETT ordered residents to stay home, but at the state level-Governor Brian Kemp, this decree was not issued.
Hawaii
23 March Governor David IgE signed a decree to ban the events, where more than 10 people. It is valid until April 30.
Residents can leave the house “only for the main activity or to attend to important matters.” As long as you practiced social distancing, surfing and swimming are also excluded.
Idaho
Governor brad little March 25, signed an “Order of isolation”, which entered into force immediately and will run for three weeks. Little also signed a “Declaration of emergency” and mobilized the National guard of Idaho “to support the civil authorities and local jurisdictions.”
Il
March 20, Governor John. B. Pritzker announced the introduction of lockdown, which began the next day and will last at least until April 7.
Pritzker said all non-essential businesses must be closed, and the people should work from home. All schools in Illinois will be closed until at least 8 April.
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said that the order “is not banned or martial law.” Pharmacies, grocery stores, hospitals and airports remain open.
Indiana
On March 23, Governor Eric J. Smith. Holcomb told the people of the state not to leave home until at least 7 April.
The order gives police the Indiana state and local law enforcement the authority to enforce the rules.
Iowa
Governor Kim Reynolds does not oblige state residents to stay home, stating that it is unofficial guide of “equivalent” orders, although it has no law enforcement powers.
Kansas
Due to the possible increase in the number of cases in Kansas to 900 within a week, Governor Laura Kelly on March 28 signed an Executive order “to stay home.” The order came into force on 30 March and will run until April 19. North Carolina residents can leave their homes for basic activities.
“I know it’s hard, and I can’t tell you how I wish that this was not necessary,” said Kelly.
Kentucky
March 25, Governor Andy Bichard signed a decree encouraging residents to remain “healthy home”, which, as he later said, tantamount to a Directive to stay in the house, with the exception of core activities.
It has also tightened restrictions and 30 March signed a decree, which stated that Kentucky people can’t travel outside of the state, with some exceptions. Otherwise, you will need to isolate themselves for 14 days.
Louisiana
Governor John Bel Edwards on March 22 across the country issued a decree about the need to stay at home for workers in non-essential enterprises. The order came into force the next day. All public schools and many businesses such as bars and gyms, have already been closed the previous Executive orders, according to the new decree, they will all be closed until at least April 30.
Man
In the largest city in the state Portland March 25-the decree of isolation. at the same time, the Governor of the state, Janet mills was limited to the prohibition of Assembly of more than 10 people and instructed to close most non-essential businesses.
Maryland
Under the de facto closure of the capital region, with a population of 15 million people, the Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan has tightened restrictions prescribing residents to stay at home. Maryland struggles with a severe outbreak in one of their nursing homes.
Massachusetts
On March 23, Governor Charlie Baker announced that the need to reduce to a minimum leaving the house. The decree will be valid until 7 April.
“We ask everyone to use their common sense, to think about the impact of this virus on patients and older people and limit their interaction with other people,” said Baker.
Michigan
On March 23 the Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a decree “Stay home, stay safe”, which is valid until April 13. Violation of this order is a criminal offence and may incur penalties.
“I know that it will be difficult, but it is temporary, — said Whitmer. — If we all get together, get serious and do their job, staying at home, we can stay safe and save lives”.
Mn
March 25, Governor Tim Walz signed the decree according to which inhabitants should remain in their homes. It is valid till April 10. The order is based on recommendations of the Department of health in Minnesota and projections of the University of Minnesota about the possibility of massive infection,in which more than 70,000 people may die, if not taken any action.
Mississippi
Governor Tate Reeves wrote on Twitter March 29: “It is a deadly disease that we all need to take seriously. Stay home. Follow the rules. Take care of yourself”.
Missouri
March 21 in the two largest cities of Missouri, Kansas city and St. Louis were issued orders of isolation. A few districts did the same thing, but Governor Mike parson has not taken action across the state.
“This situation will only get worse, much worse unless we act now,” said the mayor of St. Louis Lida Crewson.
Montana
On March 26, Governor Steve Bullock issued the order, which came into force in two days, telling residents to stay home and closing nonessential businesses.
“I’d rather be accused of over-reaction, than that the health system is overwhelmed and unable to help our most vulnerable lontananza when they need it most,” said Bullock.
Ne
Governor Pete Ricketts said the state is actively responding to the pandemic coronavirus and does not require that residents remain at home.
Nevada
On March 24, Governor Steve Sisolak signed the public Directive prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people. The Directive, however, does not forbid people to leave their homes, while practiced social distancing.
“This will not prevent members of your family to go for a walk,’ said Sisolak. — If you live together you can be together.”
New Hampshire
On 27 March the Governor Chris Sununu issued an emergency order requiring you to close all non-essential businesses.
It is expected that the order will be valid until 4 may. In the state occurred the first death from the virus in just a few days before the order Sununu.
New Jersey
On March 21, Governor Phil Murphy ordered residents to stay home. He also abolished the Assembly of any number of people, including parties, weddings and religious ceremonies.
“We have to change their behavior,” said Murphy, adding that the restrictions will not change “in the near future” and may continue for weeks or months.
New Mexico
The Governor of Luzhany Michelle Grisham issued an order which calls for the closure of non-essential businesses until at least April 10.
The order says that the people “should stay home and go out only in extreme cases.” The order prohibits Assembly of more than four people.
New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on 20 March that all new Yorkers should stay home “, to the extent possible”.
Cuomo called the order plan, “the new York State Paused”, and he forbids all non-essential gatherings “of any size for any reason”.
Residents can leave their homes to receive needed services or items, including trips to grocery stores.
North Carolina
After some counties ordered their residents stayed home, Governor Roy Cooper March 27 extended order across the state. Calling the decision “a matter of life or death”, Cooper said that the restrictions will last until April 29.
North Dakota
Governor Doug Burgum shut down all non-essential businesses, but has not ordered residents to stay in the house. “It’s not to stay home and to avoid contact,” said Burgum.
Most Indian reservations in the state imposed a curfew.
Ohio
Governor Mike devine ordered the residents of the state to stay home. The order came into force on 23 March.
According to Devin, the order will last until at least April 6th and will be revised as necessary.
Oklahoma
The order of the Governor Kevin Stitt “Safer at home” applies only to the elderly and people with immunodeficiency. However, in the cities of Oklahoma city, Tulsa and Norman, restrictions apply to all residents.
Oregon
March 20, Governor Kate brown has addressed to inhabitants with the request to stay home, calling the Directive “and the order, and a campaign to inform the public.”
“Tonight I ask the Oregonians passing through to stay at home to stay healthy. Social distance can save lives,” said brown.
The mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler said in Twitter: “This is not the closure of the home. This is a request to stay home if there is absolutely no need to go outside”.
PA
On March 23, Governor Tom wolf issued orders to stay at home for seven counties of Pennsylvania, which suffered the most, including the regions surrounding Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, two of its largest cities. Philadelphia, Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe and Montgomery counties are affected.
In his Twitter account Wolfe wrote that “residents should stay at home and unnecessarily not to go out.”
Rhode Island
On March 28, Governor Gina Raimondo ordered residents to stay home until 13 April, with some exceptions. Her order also limits the Assembly of more than five people and requires a two-week quarantine for visitors from other States.
South Carolina
Governor Henry McMaster has issued an order which gives law enforcement powers to ban or disperse public gatherings of more than three people.
“We all have to assume that we and other people with whom we communicate, have the virus,” said McMaster.
Encouraging people to stay at home, McMaster said in his Twitter account that “it’s not an order, and another measure aimed at controlling the virus by controlling the crowds, not to have to shelter in place.”
South Dakota
Governor Christie Noah not imposed severe restrictions, but some cities and counties have adopted measures, including Sioux falls and Huron. Noem said she believes that some of the restrictions that apply to the major cities, justified in small towns.
Tn
Governor bill Lee March 30, followed the example of the mayors of Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville and issued an order “Safer home”, which imposes restrictions on the movement of residents and requires the closure of nonessential businesses.
Texas
Governor Greg Abbott has left decisions on this issue to the local authorities not issued a decree throughout the state.
The most densely populated County in the state has adopted the relevant decisions. Among them, Dallas County, Harris County — which includes Houston — Beksar district — which includes San Antonio County Collin County El Paso County Tarrant County Austin and hunt.
Utah
On March 29, when Utah was was 719 cases of coronavirus, district of salt lake city reacted to the closure of several enterprises and restrictions for residents outside the home. Governor Gary Herbert has not imposed any restrictions on the state level.
Vermont
The order of the Governor Phil Scott, according to which the inhabitants were to remain at home, came into force on 25 March and it is expected that it will be extended after April 15.
“I need you to stay home, said Scott. — This will save lives. It’s so easy”.
VA
A week before joining forces with the Maryland and Washington (D.C.), Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam signed a decree according to which all schools must be closed before the end of the school year, and many non-essential businesses closed for not less than 30 days.
The order also banned any public or private meeting of 10 persons or more. “I have repeatedly said: “Stay home if you don’t need to go out,” he said.
Washington
The state became the first in the country to which the flash. On March 23, Governor Jay Margie reiger signed an order prohibiting the residents of Washington to leave their homes, except for the important tasks.
“This is a human tragedy on a scale that we cannot yet project, said Margie reiger. — It’s time to sit at home to win this fight.”
West Virginia
Although West Virginia was the last state in the United States reported a confirmed case of the coronavirus, March 23, Governor Jim justice has issued an order that residents of the state stayed home. Closed all unimportant businesses.
Wisconsin
On March 24, Governor Tony Evers signed the order “Safer home”, banning all nonessential travel.
“Safer at home” — this is not what I thought we should do, and it’s not something I take lightly, but here’s the gist: people should start to take this seriously,” said Evers.
Wyoming
Governor mark Gordon said that while he has no plans to order residents to stay home.
“If we’re going to issue an order of isolation, it will not have exceptions. This will present the order to stay at home,” said Gordon, who closed schools and several businesses until April 17.
