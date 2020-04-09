Coronavirus in the USA: 2 thousand deaths per day, African Americans die more often than white
In the US the day he died nearly 2 thousand infected COVID-19. This figure was the highest since the beginning of the epidemic in the country. The authorities indicate that the vast majority of the victims of the virus are Afro – Hispanics, according to RBC.
In the United States recorded a new daily record for the number of deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19. In the last 24 hours his victims were 1973 people. This writes The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing data from the Johns Hopkins University.
The greatest number of deaths occurred in the States of new York, new Jersey, Louisiana and Illinois, the newspaper said. The absolute leader in this indicator, new York, where for the past 24 hours was also set a new record for daily mortality is 779 victims. Only in the state from the coronavirus died 6268 people.
According to the website “news” before the second death from the coronavirus was occupied by Spain, the number of infected in the country has reached 148 220, was 14.7 thousand deaths, recovered 48 121. Currently in the US were 435 128 cases COVID-19, died 14 817 people, recovered 23 906.
The greatest number of deaths as a result of infection by the coronavirus there are still in Italy. There was 17 699 deaths, the number of cases — 139 422, recovered — 26 491.
According to the WSJ, according to data released recently by the authorities of the state of new York, here African and Latin Americans make up a disproportionate percentage of deaths from COVID-19.
In Chicago, Illinois, African Americans make up 71% of all deaths from coronavirus, although they account for a share of just 29% of the population of the city. In Michigan afroamericanas accounts for 40% of deaths, despite the fact that the state has only 14% of the total population. In Louisiana, 70% of deaths from coronavirus falls on African – and Latino, while the total number of inhabitants they represent a share of 32%.
According to the Director of the National Institute of allergic and infectious diseases of the United States Anthony Fauci, the African-American community is at greater risk of diseases, including coronavirus, a new type. He encouraged both young and older African Americans to take extra precautions and to continue efforts to mitigate the consequences. He noted that the problem of racial inequality should not come into contact with the health issue.
“What we can do today is to warn people most at risk from falling in the leading to death of the situation,” he said.
According to “Voice of America” President trump discussed the situation with the epidemic of religious leaders. In the course of which he said: “we Have a terrific year. We will defeat this infection. We will defeat this virus and defeat it in the near future, – said trump during an informal telephone conference with religious leaders. – We will return to our country.”
“We have a very powerful year because you know what awaits us – continued trump. – We need to do it. Believers need to do it. We need to win. So I just want to thank each of you. I’m always here.”
Trump’s conversation with religious leaders took place on the eve of Easter and Passover.
In the conference call was also attended by Vice-President Mike Pence, who thanked the religious leaders for their efforts to promote social distancing, even if it means that members can gather in religious buildings.
“The President says that we will win the coronavirus and will be back as strong as ever. It was the faith of the American people laid the Foundation for this great return,” said Pence.
After short speeches, the trump and three Pence the religious leader spoke about how their organizations against the background of the pandemic.
Trump praised one of these leaders, Evangelical leader Franklin Graham, for the creation of a field hospital in Central Park in new York his organization “Purse Samaritan” (Samaritan Purse).
Earlier Graham said that the reason COVID-19 is a sin and that humanity “turned away from God.” During the conversation on Wednesday, he thanked trump and Pence for their work in overcoming the crisis.
“Mr. President, we want to thank You and the Vice President for Your leadership, said Graham. – Our country would be in trouble if you hadn’t been President. I shudder at the thought of what situation we could be”.
Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama warned that, despite the first signs of the effectiveness of measures for social distancing, cancellations prior to the introduction of well-established testing and monitoring can drive progress.
“Social distancing flattens the curve and reduces pressure on our heroic doctors, wrote Obama on Twitter on Wednesday. But to depart from established policy will be possible only after the key point will be a powerful system of testing and monitoring, which we will implement across the country.”
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on entry into the United States from the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- On 13 March, the tramp of coronavirus introduced in the U.S. nationwide state of emergency.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- Trump has signed a law granting paid leave due to the coronavirus. Who can count on paid holidays, please click here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
