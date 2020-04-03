Coronavirus in the world: 1 million infected Americans are asked to cover the face, and Russians – to pray
According to the Johns Hopkins University, the number of people worldwide who have discovered coronavirus, has exceeded 1 million people. The epicenter of the pandemic were the United States, where most cases, however, the highest mortality from Covid-19 — still in Europe. About it writes BBC.
Experts believe that the real number of people infected Covid-19, can be much higher million, as official statistics only include cases recorded by doctors.
The first 100 thousand diagnoses within six months after the start of the outbreak, the number of patients reached half a million in 76 days of infection worldwide. In the last week the number of confirmed cases had doubled to 1 million.
According to the latest data, now in the world of 1.1 million cases Covid-19, nearly 53 thousand died, more than 210 thousand recovered.
Leap of death in the U.S.
Now, the largest number of people with coronavirus in the United States — there was more than 245 thousand diagnoses and more than 6 thousand deaths, about a thousand of them over the last day.
The life of the country is paralyzed, more than 90% of Americans received recommendations not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.
Thursday, April 2, the U.S. government began to call on residents to cover the face when they go outside to prevent the spread of the disease. But it doesn’t have to be a medical mask.
“Let’s be clear. We are talking about what you need to cover the face. It can be a scarf. Or you can make something at home. Or it may be bandana,” said the mayor of new York bill de Blasio.
Similar appeals were made by the mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti and the President of the United States Donald trump. However, the coordinator of the administration of the American President to combat coronavirus Deborah BRICs noted that the mask cannot replace measures of social distancing. “We don’t want to give people an artificial sense of security”, she said.
Hospital new York are crowded, the city became the epicenter of the disease in the United States: there was almost 50 thousand cases Covid-19 and 1 562 death. The city has several field hospitals. New York crematoriums and mortuaries unable to cope with the load.
74-year-old American physician and astronaut bill Fisher, who in 1985 flew on the Shuttle, said on Twitter that on Friday, April 3, returns to the hospital, and that scares him more than the space mission. “I’m really worried about tomorrow’s work more than a day, when I was flying on “Shuttle,” writes Fisher. — Mortality “Shuttle” — 1,5%, and in case if I get Covid-19, from 9 to 12%”.
The doctor explains that in his age group rate of death is so, although the overall proportion of deaths in the coronavirus is around 5%.
Russia introduced new restrictions
In Russia, according to official statistics, was more than 4 000 cases and 34 deaths. However, over the last day were delivered to 771 diagnosis.Across the country introduced unprecedented measures of social isolation: closed educational institutions, parks, restaurants and all the shops, except for food.
April 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address said that due to quarantine the whole of April will be non-working, the employees shall continue to accrue salary.
Putin instructed the heads of Russian regions to independently impose restrictions on the operation of enterprises and organizations and to stop the transport. After it became known about the dismissal of governors from the three regions.
The miraculous icon
Patriarch Kirill plans to tour Moscow with the icon of the Mother of God “Tenderness”. The head of the Synodal Department for relations with mass media Vladimir Legoyda called on the faithful staying at home, to pray together with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church “for deliverance from malicious epidemic — coronavirus infection — at 16:00 Moscow time on Friday.” The Russian Orthodox Church also called the Orthodox to prepare for the fact that Easter service, they will have to watch on TV, and to refrain from communion.
