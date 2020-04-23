Coronavirus is almost not transmitted through the surface: important new research data
German scientists came to the conclusion that the coronavirus is almost not transmitted through the surface, and in 99% of cases the infection occurs after prolonged contact with the patient, writes the UNIAN news Agency.
Scientists believe that 99% of the virus is transmitted during prolonged contact with infected. This was told by a virologist from Germany Hendrik Roadway from the Institute of Virology and HIV research, University of Bonn, reports RTL Today.
The study was performed at the Gaisberg, one of the epicenters of coronavirus in Germany. For several weeks scientists have gathered information in the city, interviewed people and took samples of the virus in order to find out exactly how the coronavirus is transmitted.
“There is no significant risk of Contracting the disease when you are shopping. Serious outbreaks have always been the result of the fact that people over a longer period of time were closer to each other, for example after a party in Ischgl, Austria”.
According to him, to really get it takes a long time to be in contact with an infected. And to catch coronavirus from the surface is possible if the infected person coughed in your hand, then touched, such as door handle, then to her right, and touched the other man, and then to his own face.
“The results of this more detailed study can serve as a basis for recommendations to the national exit strategies from quarantine. It is important to get these data to ensure that decisions are made based on facts, not assumptions. The data should serve as a basis of information for the government so they can then think about the further actions”, – says the Roadway.
What COVID-19 is exclusively drip infection and cannot be transmitted by air, previously confirmed by a German virologist Christian Drosten. He focused on the fact that coronavirus is very sensitive to drying, so the only way to get infected is to “breathe drops”.
Earlier, French scientists have proved experimentally that the coronavirus dies in 15 minutes at a temperature of 92 degrees Celsius.
bookmark