Coronavirus not zavadiv “Lurulu” navrati fantasticno amount of pasovih for Peremoga in the EPL

| July 27, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Коронавірус не завадив "Ліверпулю" набрати фантастичну суму призових за перемогу в АПЛ

“Liverpool”

Coronavirus not mg not uplynuti on Sumi of pasovih in Englishiyskyy Prem courier-Ls.

Yak known that prison in Prem courier-Ls Kladusa s troh Chastain. Persha odnakovi for vsih 20 teams, each zaleite from pdamage posits in tablets – TSE so Swan prison of merit. The third – from clast match have direct AFR.

For zvicina obstavin “Liverpool” trimas bi funtv 63 million for the first shadenko, and s skin nastupnogo prison of merit sensualist b at 3.2 million funtv, pormo fapl.ru.

However through sopinka season first actions brodkaster maksimalno bag zmensene by 14 percent up to 54 million funtv and CROC snizeno s 3.2 to 2.7 million

The prot sumarn prison “Liverpoola” from the submarine truncated one snack – 175 million funtv.

Zaznaczono scho pensavalle ostannim, “Normc” otima 94 million funtv. And nastup three rocky VIN bude otrisovat T. SV. “parachute” viplati from the Premier League.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr