Coronavirus pandemic could affect the world Cup in 2022, a member of the UEFA Executive Committee
Lars-Christer Olsson
Member of the UEFA Executive Committee and President of the Association of European professional football leagues (EPFL), Lars-Christer Olsson expressed the opinion that the coronavirus pandemic will affect football competitions a few years and can relate to the 2022 world Cup in Qatar.
“I think a pandemic will affect the football for another two or three years. If the situation with coronavirus will develop even more serious than it is now, clearly there is a problem with the international calendar” – quoted by a football functionary championat.com.
“As some Championships carry over from one year to another, and then in the middle of the European season must pass the world championship in Qatar will have to condense the schedule of domestic and international Championships,” said Olsson.
The world Cup in Qatar scheduled for the period from 21 November to 18 December 2022.