Coronavirus, ‘Siberian’ dumplings and alcohol: how to live the Russian store in NJ
In new Jersey, due to the outbreak of coronavirus closed most of the shops and other establishments, but the little Russian food shop is still running and afloat. How to live the “immigrant” shop at this difficult time told in the video “voice of America”.
Pensioner Alexander of Dranov realizes that he is at risk and now rarely leaves the house — only when the weather is nice or wanted something tasty.
“I don’t do stocks and don’t buy anything in store. First of all, because the stores are open, if something misfires, it’s not a reason to get more than necessary”, — says the pensioner.
If the corner of the house 20 years works flawlessly the only shop with the native food panic does not make sense.
“We have people now more than in the New year, I’ve never seen. We are working on 3 people instead of 2. A lot of work, shipping is constantly going on. Buckwheat dare, cans left, this week, 20 boxes of dumplings purchased, all per day taken. The business is going,” says student Daniel Korolev seller.
Shop “Siberia” is one of those 3% of small businesses, which cannot be closed — a vital — only instead of 12 hours it is now open 10, the boss had to increase the number of employees and make sure that the supply is not disrupted.
“People have something to eat. I know when I close my Barber, no haircut can do a month and a half and even two, but without food it is impossible to do,” says the shop owner Dmitry stark.
A distance of 2 meters 40 square meters to comply with difficult, but shopping giant also look spacious only vertical empty shelves. The queue at Costco starts from the entry door and ends 40 minutes later airborne Express emotions.
“People have become more nervous, angry, impatient. The impression that people were absolutely not ready for this and all Soviet genes, which we have long been sleeping, suddenly woke up,” says stark.
For a person with Soviet genes, the comfort food is dumplings, buckwheat and alcohol, now not only for ingestion.
“If you wipe the surface constantly, it is likely that nothing will happen. Got out of the car, hand rubbed and everything will be fine. The worst place in the car is the steering wheel, where we bring a large number of microbes. I wipe it every day and every day, the cloth dark. If anyone have an antiseptic for the hands, you can just use alcohol and do not have vodka, and whiskey fit, and tequila. It’s better than nothing,” says the buyer was a dentist Boris Kaplun.
Dentist Boris Kaplun looked for food after a shortened shift, its small business also holds, the teeth of patients while bother more than a cough. But no one can be sure that daily news reports on the growing number of infected COVID-19 will not affect them personally.
“Every morning, went to war, we are among a large number of people and one of them brought disease is unknown,” says the shop owner.
